Tuyển Customer Success PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Order management

• Accountable for the life cycle of a customer order, ensure on-time & in-full delivery and accuracy of sales order quantity and pricing.

• To provide Sales Team and Customers with information on order and delivery status, stock availability, backorders, customer credit status, and late payment.

• Manage and enhance relationships and processes both internally and externally with customers.

• Process payment for trade promotion program, tool of trade allocation accurately and on-time.

• Implement initiatives to achieve KPI metrics, including Case Fill Rate (CFR) and order processing accuracy.

2. Customer complaints handling

• Efficiently and effectively address all customer complaints in accordance with company policies.

3. Reporting

• Responsible for daily CFR report and analyze reasons for shortages in customer purchase orders and failed deliveries.

• Collaborate with stakeholders to implement actions aimed at improving service levels by enhancing CFR.

• Support Sales Team with routine sales reports such as Month-to-Date (MTD) Sales and daily or weekly pending Sales Order reports