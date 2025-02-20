Tuyển Customer Success PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: 72 Lê Thánh Tôn, phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Order management
• Accountable for the life cycle of a customer order, ensure on-time & in-full delivery and accuracy of sales order quantity and pricing.
• To provide Sales Team and Customers with information on order and delivery status, stock availability, backorders, customer credit status, and late payment.
• Manage and enhance relationships and processes both internally and externally with customers.
• Process payment for trade promotion program, tool of trade allocation accurately and on-time.
• Implement initiatives to achieve KPI metrics, including Case Fill Rate (CFR) and order processing accuracy.
2. Customer complaints handling
• Efficiently and effectively address all customer complaints in accordance with company policies.
3. Reporting
• Responsible for daily CFR report and analyze reasons for shortages in customer purchase orders and failed deliveries.
• Collaborate with stakeholders to implement actions aimed at improving service levels by enhancing CFR.
• Support Sales Team with routine sales reports such as Month-to-Date (MTD) Sales and daily or weekly pending Sales Order reports
