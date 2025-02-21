Tuyển Data Engineer Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 5,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Crossian
- Hà Nội: Tầng 1, Toà nhà Pax Sky, 63
- 65 phố Ngô Thì Nhậm, Phường Phạm Đình Hổ, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 5,000 USD
ABOUT THE ROLE
Join our Technology Innovations Center of Excellence (CoE) at Crossian, a fast-growing startup that achieved a milestone of $100M in 2024. In this dynamic role, you'll check in daily with your team to stay aligned on project goals and collaborate across our ecosystem with an Agile mindset infused with a unicorn-worthy startup culture.
We are building an E-commerce Data Platform following Lakehouse Architecture, leveraging Airflow, Airbyte, dbt, and Redshift on AWS Cloud. Our system is currently in the early development stage, providing a unique opportunity for you to be involved from the ground up—shaping the architecture, defining data pipelines, and implementing best practices. Here are some examples: Storefront, Payment Gateway, Inventory, Catalog, Logistics, Marketing Insights, CRM.
WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT
We’re not just about building platforms; we’re about creating a workplace where talent thrives. Here's what you’ll gain:
• Up to 30 months of salary per year through competitive salary packages and performance-based bonuses.
• Total annual income $40,000, reflecting your expertise and contribution.
Với Mức Lương Đến 5,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Crossian Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Crossian
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
