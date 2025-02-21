Tuyển Data Engineer Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 5,000 USD

Tuyển Data Engineer Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 5,000 USD

Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Crossian
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Crossian

Data Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Crossian

Mức lương
Đến 5,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 1, Toà nhà Pax Sky, 63

- 65 phố Ngô Thì Nhậm, Phường Phạm Đình Hổ, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 5,000 USD

ABOUT THE ROLE
Join our Technology Innovations Center of Excellence (CoE) at Crossian, a fast-growing startup that achieved a milestone of $100M in 2024. In this dynamic role, you'll check in daily with your team to stay aligned on project goals and collaborate across our ecosystem with an Agile mindset infused with a unicorn-worthy startup culture.
Technology Innovations Center of Excellence (CoE)
fast-growing startup that achieved a milestone of $100M in 2024
Agile mindset
unicorn-worthy startup culture.
We are building an E-commerce Data Platform following Lakehouse Architecture, leveraging Airflow, Airbyte, dbt, and Redshift on AWS Cloud. Our system is currently in the early development stage, providing a unique opportunity for you to be involved from the ground up—shaping the architecture, defining data pipelines, and implementing best practices. Here are some examples: Storefront, Payment Gateway, Inventory, Catalog, Logistics, Marketing Insights, CRM.
Data Platform
Lakehouse Architecture
Airflow, Airbyte, dbt, and Redshift on AWS Cloud
early development stage
shaping the architecture, defining data pipelines, and implementing best practices
WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT
We’re not just about building platforms; we’re about creating a workplace where talent thrives. Here's what you’ll gain:
Exceptional Compensation
• Up to 30 months of salary per year through competitive salary packages and performance-based bonuses.
• Up to 30 months of salary per year
• Total annual income $40,000, reflecting your expertise and contribution.
$40,000

Với Mức Lương Đến 5,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Crossian Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Crossian

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Crossian

Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Crossian

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 1, Pax Sky, 63-65 Ngô Thì Nhậm, Phường Phạm Đình Hổ, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, TP Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

