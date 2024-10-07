Tuyển Data Engineer FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

About us A subsidiary of the FPT Group, FPT Software is known as a leading global information technology service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With over 30,000 employees working in 83 offices across 30 countries on five continents, FPT Software consistently delivers the best solutions to more than 1000 clients, including 100 Fortune 500 companies. Placing human resources as the cornerstone of its achievements, employee experience is our top priority in continually creating an innovative, open, and enjoyable work environment for every member.

In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.

Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?

Responsibilities • Design, develop, and maintain data pipelines (structured, un-structured) from various sources (e.g., text files, APIs, databases) and ETL processes on Microsoft Azure. • Collaborate with cross-functional teams (DA, DS, LLM Engineer, Stakeholder) to gather and understand data requirements. • Implement data solutions that align with business objectives and comply with data governance standards • Integrate end to end data pipelines to take data from data source to target data repositories ensuring the quality and consistency of data. • Set up and maintain VectorDB instances for storing and managing high-dimensional data for

• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

• 2-3 years of experience in data engineering, with a focus on Cloud services, GenAI.

• Proficiency in SQL, Python, and other relevant programming languages.

• Experience with Azure Data Factory, Azure Databricks, and other Azure data services.

• Strong problem-solving and communication skills. Solid understanding and experience working with GIT.

• Experience working with structured and unstructured data.

• Good understanding of DevOps or Jira

• Having Human Resource domain knowledge is plus.

• Working knowledge of database management systems, preferably experience with vectoDB (Pipecone, Milvus, Azure AI Search, Weaviate, ...) or similar technology

• “FPT care” health insurance provided by Petrolimex (PJICO) and is exclusive for FPT employees.

• Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year

• Salary review: 1 time per year

• International, dynamic, friendly working environment

• Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws.

• Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.

