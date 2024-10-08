Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty CP Savvycom TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty CP Savvycom TOP CÔNG TY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
Công ty CP Savvycom TOP CÔNG TY

Data Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại Công ty CP Savvycom TOP CÔNG TY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Maintain and design relational databases to support enterprise application and physical data modelling according to project requirements for data acquisition and security as well as customer-defined deliverables. Develop strategies for data modeling, design, and implementation to meet stated requirements for Metadata management, Online Transaction Data Stores, Data Lake, Data Marts and Extract Transform Load environments in batch processing and real-time injection. Create and test physical data models for a variety of business data, applications, database structures and metadata tables to meet operational goals for performance and efficiency Carrying out day-to-day support for reporting system.
Maintain and design relational databases to support enterprise application and physical data modelling according to project requirements for data acquisition and security as well as customer-defined deliverables.
Develop strategies for data modeling, design, and implementation to meet stated requirements for Metadata management, Online Transaction Data Stores, Data Lake, Data Marts and Extract Transform Load environments in batch processing and real-time injection.
Create and test physical data models for a variety of business data, applications, database structures and metadata tables to meet operational goals for performance and efficiency
Carrying out day-to-day support for reporting system.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 03 years of experience in Data Engineering. Proficient with some of the modern relational databases such as Oracle, DB2, DynamoDB, Postgres and SQL Server Hand-on experiences AWS DMS, Amazon Kinesis Data Stream, S3, Glue and Glue Jobs Hand-on experiences on designing and developing ETL solution by using AWS Glue and SSIS or other ETL tools Strong in writing T-SQL, PL/SQL Good understanding of Data Modelling, processing, and warehouse techniques Skilled at optimizing large, complicated SQL statements Capable of troubleshooting common database issues Knowledge at reporting development with SSRS and Power BI Good written and oral communication skills in English. Have leadership experience is a plus
At least 03 years of experience in Data Engineering.
Proficient with some of the modern relational databases such as Oracle, DB2, DynamoDB, Postgres and SQL Server
Hand-on experiences AWS DMS, Amazon Kinesis Data Stream, S3, Glue and Glue Jobs
Hand-on experiences on designing and developing ETL solution by using AWS Glue and SSIS or other ETL tools
Strong in writing T-SQL, PL/SQL Good understanding of Data Modelling, processing, and warehouse techniques
Skilled at optimizing large, complicated SQL statements Capable of troubleshooting common database issues Knowledge at reporting development with SSRS and Power BI
Good written and oral communication skills in English.
Have leadership experience is a plus

Tại Công ty CP Savvycom TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary review twice a year. Receive social insurance according to Vietnamese Government regulations. Working in a young and professional environment. Direct contact with English-speaker foreign clients. Friendly & Open working environment (daily tea break, weekly sports time, monthly outdoor activity, annual holiday). Support English courses, sport activities & other team building activities. Obtain guidance and awareness of advanced technologies. Receive overtime-working allowance. Working hours: 5 days/week (Monday to Friday).
Salary review twice a year.
Receive social insurance according to Vietnamese Government regulations.
Working in a young and professional environment. Direct contact with English-speaker foreign clients.
Friendly & Open working environment (daily tea break, weekly sports time, monthly outdoor activity, annual holiday).
Support English courses, sport activities & other team building activities.
Obtain guidance and awareness of advanced technologies.
Receive overtime-working allowance.
Working hours: 5 days/week (Monday to Friday).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Savvycom TOP CÔNG TY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty CP Savvycom TOP CÔNG TY

Công ty CP Savvycom TOP CÔNG TY

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, tháp B Skypark, số 3 Tôn Thất Thuyết, phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, quận Cầu Giấy, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

