Tuyển Data Engineer SVTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

SVTECH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
SVTECH

Data Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại SVTECH

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 82 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Setup environments. Program procedures, functions and packages. Design and implement ETL & Data warehouses solutions for Collaborate with team members to discuss and resolve project issues. Support customers to fix issues during building projects. Work closely with customers to identify business opportunities and translate requirements into functional specifications Design dashboards and reports that deliver relevant business information and insights
Setup environments.
Program procedures, functions and packages.
Design and implement ETL & Data warehouses solutions for
ETL
Collaborate with team members to discuss and resolve project issues.
Support customers to fix issues during building projects. Work closely with customers to identify business opportunities and translate requirements into functional specifications
Design dashboards and reports that deliver relevant business information and insights

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

IT/Telecom University degree or equivalent. Understand and research technical features, suitable solutions ETL, BI Most important: Experience with ETL tools: ODI, DataStage, Pentaho,.... Experience with BI tools: Power BI, Qlik, Oracle, or IBM BI tool (Open for training)
IT/Telecom University degree or equivalent.
Understand and research technical features, suitable solutions ETL, BI
Most important: Experience with ETL tools: ODI, DataStage, Pentaho,....
Most important
ETL tools
ODI, DataStage
Experience with BI tools: Power BI, Qlik, Oracle, or IBM BI tool (Open for training)

Tại SVTECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Over nearly 20 years of development, SVTECH is aiming to become the leading system integration company in Vietnam and the region. Working in 03 areas in mind SI, Cloud Services, Software. SVTECHers collective is constantly striving with the philosophy of Excellence in the field of operation.
Choose Trust to start every relationship, SVTECH is currently the most senior partner in Vietnam of many of the world’s leading IT firms such as IBM, HPE, Juniper, Oracle, CIENA, Infinera, AWS, etc.
SVTECH is honored to be associated with customers who are large organizations in many business fields, such as Viettel, VNPT, Mobilfone, FPT Telecom, Vinamilk, Vin Group, ACB, Sacombank, etc.
Why you will love working here?
Amazing team: Work with the smartest and most hard-working people you’ve ever met! Challenging job: Participate in large & complex projects covering various business segments, work on large-scale enterprise servers and storages at big data centers, with certified local and international experts? Training and personal development: Clear roadmap for development and promotion with a well-trained training plan. Training budget is up to $5000/year, including funding costs to study and take international certification exams. Enjoy competitive compensation package = Base salary + Allowance + Bonus + Incentive + Benefists. (Minimum commitment of 14 salary months / year). Family welfare: Health Insurance Package for yourself and your family up to $3000 / person, children’s days, family days,...We understand the family is the launch pad for each member’s career. Awesome working environment: Working in a dynamic, happy environment with 4 core values: Trust, Teamwork, Knowledge & Creativity, Customer & 4 factors: Heath, Heart, Mind, Spirit for work-life balance. Flexible working hours. Word hard, play hard culture: The company is the second home where members live and work together with an enthusiastic, sincere heart and the spirit of constant learning. Plentiful cultural and entertainment activities: Team building, Sports Club, music, Sun-flower program, Happy Hour ...and many more.
Amazing team: Work with the smartest and most hard-working people you’ve ever met!
Amazing team:
Challenging job: Participate in large & complex projects covering various business segments, work on large-scale enterprise servers and storages at big data centers, with certified local and international experts?
Challenging job:
Training and personal development: Clear roadmap for development and promotion with a well-trained training plan. Training budget is up to $5000/year, including funding costs to study and take international certification exams.
Training and personal development:
Enjoy competitive compensation package = Base salary + Allowance + Bonus + Incentive + Benefists. (Minimum commitment of 14 salary months / year).
Enjoy competitive compensation package
Family welfare: Health Insurance Package for yourself and your family up to $3000 / person, children’s days, family days,...We understand the family is the launch pad for each member’s career.
Family welfare:
Awesome working environment: Working in a dynamic, happy environment with 4 core values: Trust, Teamwork, Knowledge & Creativity, Customer & 4 factors: Heath, Heart, Mind, Spirit for work-life balance.
Awesome working environment
Flexible working hours.
Word hard, play hard culture: The company is the second home where members live and work together with an enthusiastic, sincere heart and the spirit of constant learning. Plentiful cultural and entertainment activities: Team building, Sports Club, music, Sun-flower program, Happy Hour ...and many more.
Word hard, play hard culture:

Liên Hệ Công Ty

SVTECH

SVTECH

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 2A Phan Thúc Duyện, P 4, Q Tân Bình, TP HCM/ Tầng 8 - Tòa nhà IC - 82 Duy Tân- Cầu Giấy - Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

