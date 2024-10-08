Tuyển Data Engineer FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

Data Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà FPT, 17 Duy Tan, Cau Giay, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Build and rollout of value-driven digital applications.
Convert problem discovery into valuable applications through writing code with a specialization in Data Engineering, Data Pipeline and Data Architecture.
What you would be doing:
• Lead the design and implementation of data architecture and data pipelines for customer projects and platforms.
• Interact with technical and non-technical clients to lead problem discovery and solution exploration activities.
• Build end-to-end data workflows
• Lead the technical implementation of each project
• Strong value focus across all activities
• Rollout project with end-users, collect feedback and bugs.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Practical proficiency in one or more programming languages (Java, Python, Scala, etc.)
• 5+ years’ experience in database and/or data storage solutions in a technical role (e.g. HDFS, PostgreSQL, SQL server, MongoDB)
• Fluency in English
• Experience in operating within Agile software development
• Familiar with CD/CD pipeline.
• Familiar with using data processing platforms and tools like Hadoop, Apache Spark, Airflow.
• Experience with implementing data ontologies / data catalogues.
• Experience with building on cloud platforms.
• Preferred experience to have specialisation in a given field such as Big Data, time-series
databases, and graph databases.
• Strong communication skills & experience in customer facing interactions
• Experience in turning loose specifications into valuable solutions
• Knowledge of end-to-end data science workflow

Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

“FPT care” health insurance provided by Petrolimex (PJICO) and is exclusive for FPT employees.
Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year
Salary review: 1 time per year
International, dynamic, friendly working environment
Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws.
Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

