Tuyển Digital Marketing LOTTE LAND CO., LTD – A Member Of LOTTE E&C làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• To research the relevant regulations regarding the Project

• To support getting legal approvals by the relevant authorities for the projects

• To support negotiating with partners regarding project timeline, due diligence, term sheets, contracts etc

• To research information of real estate market and prepare reports on real estate of big cities in Vietnam

• To support making report regarding the Projects

• Interpretation from Vietnamese to Korean directly in meetings, conferences etc

• Translation of work-related documents from Vietnamese to Korean

• Other duties assigned by the General Director

• Over 27 years of age

• At least 5 years’ experience (experience at big Korea companies will be preferred)

• To be fluent in Korean (necessary, both verbal and written)

• At least Bachelor’s degree in University (Korean major preferred, higher degree will be preferred)

• Experience in real estate development is preferred

• Positive/open-minded attitude and proactive personality (to work with various staff)

• Passion and will to learn the work

