Tuyển Digital Marketing LOTTE LAND CO., LTD – A Member Of LOTTE E&C làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại LOTTE LAND CO., LTD – A Member Of LOTTE E&C
- Hồ Chí Minh: Phòng 707, Tầng 7, Tòa nhà Diamond Plaza, 34 Lê Duẩn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• To research the relevant regulations regarding the Project
• To support getting legal approvals by the relevant authorities for the projects
• To support negotiating with partners regarding project timeline, due diligence, term sheets, contracts etc
• To research information of real estate market and prepare reports on real estate of big cities in Vietnam
• To support making report regarding the Projects
• Interpretation from Vietnamese to Korean directly in meetings, conferences etc
• Translation of work-related documents from Vietnamese to Korean
• Other duties assigned by the General Director
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least 5 years’ experience (experience at big Korea companies will be preferred)
• To be fluent in Korean (necessary, both verbal and written)
• At least Bachelor’s degree in University (Korean major preferred, higher degree will be preferred)
• Experience in real estate development is preferred
• Positive/open-minded attitude and proactive personality (to work with various staff)
• Passion and will to learn the work
Tại LOTTE LAND CO., LTD – A Member Of LOTTE E&C Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LOTTE LAND CO., LTD – A Member Of LOTTE E&C
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI