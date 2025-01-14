Tuyển Digital Marketing Thai Corp International (VIETNAM) Co. Ltd., làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Trade Marketing

• Develop and execute in-store promotional strategies to increase product visibility and

sales.

• Collaborate with sales teams to implement trade marketing initiatives and support retailer

partnerships.

• Analyze market trends and competitor activities to identify opportunities for trade

promotions.

• Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of trade marketing campaigns and adjust

strategies as needed.

2. Consumer Marketing

• Create and manage marketing campaigns aimed at enhancing brand awareness and

driving consumer engagement.

• Conduct market research to understand consumer needs, preferences, and purchasing

behavior.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams (e.g., advertising, digital marketing, public

relations) to deliver effective marketing communications.

• Measure and report on the performance of consumer marketing campaigns, providing