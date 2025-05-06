Tuyển Digital Marketing Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Senior HR Executive is responsible for managing and supporting the full spectrum of HR activities for Vietnam operations. This includes recruitment, employee relations, performance management, HR budgeting and reforecasting, training coordination, compliance with local labor laws, and supervision of the HR Officer. The role partners with both regional and local teams to implement HR strategies and ensure an efficient, compliant, and engaging workplace.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Recruitment & Onboarding

• Lead and support recruitment activities including workforce planning, sourcing, interviewing, and offer processes, for both Head Office & Store’s roles.

• Ensure a smooth onboarding, orientation, and integration experience for new employees.

2. Employee Relations & Engagement

• Serve as a key contact for employee relations matters and assist in resolving workplace concerns.

• Support the execution of employee engagement activities and internal communication initiatives.

• Provide HR consultations and manage the negotiations, deals about labor disputes.

3. HR Operations & Compliance

• Act as the primary liaison between the Vietnam office and the HR team at Thailand HQ.

• Oversee HR administrative functions including contracts, employee records, and documentation.

• Support the implementation of regional HR policies, programs, and systems initiated by HQ.