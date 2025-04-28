Tuyển Digital Marketing Wisdomland International Preschool làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Initial contact with leads / prospective parents via phone, email or other means of communication and follow up with leads.

• Present the school, benefits according to standardized sales pitch, organize school tours, meetings with academic leadership with the target to enroll the prospective parents.

• Proceed the administrative part of enrolment, handle all related documentation.

• Manage the data base at school level.

• Organize open days and other sales related events at school level in coordination with faculty management.

• Liaise with parents of enrolled students for matters related to Customer Service including Kids Online.

• Supporting Faculty management for school events.

• Organizing ASA as school level including the monthly movie night.

• Other tasks as assigned from time to time.