Tuyển Digital Marketing Wisdomland International Preschool làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Wisdomland International Preschool
- Hồ Chí Minh: SC2
- 3, Tầng Trệt, Khu C, Tòa nhà Imperia An Phú, số 5, Đường Đông Tây 1, Phường An Phú, Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Initial contact with leads / prospective parents via phone, email or other means of communication and follow up with leads.
• Present the school, benefits according to standardized sales pitch, organize school tours, meetings with academic leadership with the target to enroll the prospective parents.
• Proceed the administrative part of enrolment, handle all related documentation.
• Manage the data base at school level.
• Organize open days and other sales related events at school level in coordination with faculty management.
• Liaise with parents of enrolled students for matters related to Customer Service including Kids Online.
• Supporting Faculty management for school events.
• Organizing ASA as school level including the monthly movie night.
• Other tasks as assigned from time to time.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Preference will be given to female candidates with prior experience in kindergartens or international schools
Tại Wisdomland International Preschool Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Wisdomland International Preschool
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
