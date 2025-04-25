Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Mission
- Drive Online Growth: Translate brand marketing strategies into effective e-commerce channel strategies for strategic partners, accelerating online channel growth result in market share gain.
- Develop Shopper-Centric Plans: Collaborate to convey product marketing strategies into innovative, shopper-oriented e-commerce activation plans that in line with the overall marketing framework and Ecom channel priorities.
- Preserve Brand Consistency: Ensure all e-merchandising and content initiatives reflect brand essence and objectives
- Deploy Campaign Activation: Oversee seamless campaign deployment with clear, measurable KPIs.
Main Tasks & Responsibilities
- Champions the Kotex Online Brand plan for strategic platforms eg TiktokShop, Shopee including Campaign Ecom framework, e-campaign Local Thematic Ideation, campaign assortment strategy, GWPs, activation plan in key channel’s building blocks.
- Develops a clear activation plan with clear building block that can deliver “from content to commerce” (Brand Live, Brand Video, Affiliate Live, Affiliate Video, Flash Sales/ Product Showcases)
- Optimize consumer acquisition touchpoints pre-purchase, during purchase and post-purchase
- Delivers disruptive Merchandising Creatives that aligned with Brand Strategy.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam
