Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mission

- Drive Online Growth: Translate brand marketing strategies into effective e-commerce channel strategies for strategic partners, accelerating online channel growth result in market share gain.

- Develop Shopper-Centric Plans: Collaborate to convey product marketing strategies into innovative, shopper-oriented e-commerce activation plans that in line with the overall marketing framework and Ecom channel priorities.

- Preserve Brand Consistency: Ensure all e-merchandising and content initiatives reflect brand essence and objectives

- Deploy Campaign Activation: Oversee seamless campaign deployment with clear, measurable KPIs.

Main Tasks & Responsibilities

- Champions the Kotex Online Brand plan for strategic platforms eg TiktokShop, Shopee including Campaign Ecom framework, e-campaign Local Thematic Ideation, campaign assortment strategy, GWPs, activation plan in key channel’s building blocks.

- Develops a clear activation plan with clear building block that can deliver “from content to commerce” (Brand Live, Brand Video, Affiliate Live, Affiliate Video, Flash Sales/ Product Showcases)

- Optimize consumer acquisition touchpoints pre-purchase, during purchase and post-purchase

- Delivers disruptive Merchandising Creatives that aligned with Brand Strategy.