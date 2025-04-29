Tuyển Digital Marketing Techcom Securities (Tcbs) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

- Advise customers on financial services (bond, fund, stock and TCBS particular products).

- Build and implement campaigns (loyalty, minigames…) to have a flexible approach to customer needs.

- Analyze, propose, implement and optimize the customer journey

- Handle and solve all customer requests, complains via phones, livechat, facebook, face to face ...

- Create and maintain the knowledge base on TCBS website, iWealth Club (video, infographic, gif, story...)

- Research customer pain points and propose innovative solutions, translating and teaching AI chatbot

- Generate related power BI reports