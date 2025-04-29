Tuyển Digital Marketing Techcom Securities (Tcbs) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Techcom Securities (Tcbs)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/06/2025
Techcom Securities (Tcbs)

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Techcom Securities (Tcbs)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Advise customers on financial services (bond, fund, stock and TCBS particular products).
- Build and implement campaigns (loyalty, minigames…) to have a flexible approach to customer needs.
- Analyze, propose, implement and optimize the customer journey
- Handle and solve all customer requests, complains via phones, livechat, facebook, face to face ...
- Create and maintain the knowledge base on TCBS website, iWealth Club (video, infographic, gif, story...)
- Research customer pain points and propose innovative solutions, translating and teaching AI chatbot
- Generate related power BI reports

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University degree or above at top 1 Vietnam University (foreign trade, banking, economics).
- IT savvy (Python, Power BI, Data Analyst...), design motion graphics, infographic, create video.
- Ielts above 6.0.
- Patience and problem-solving ability.
- Customer-oriented attitude.
- Outstanding communication skills.

Tại Techcom Securities (Tcbs) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Techcom Securities (Tcbs)

Techcom Securities (Tcbs)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà C5, 119 Trần Duy Hưng, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

