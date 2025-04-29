Tuyển Digital Marketing Techcom Securities (Tcbs) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Techcom Securities (Tcbs)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Advise customers on financial services (bond, fund, stock and TCBS particular products).
- Build and implement campaigns (loyalty, minigames…) to have a flexible approach to customer needs.
- Analyze, propose, implement and optimize the customer journey
- Handle and solve all customer requests, complains via phones, livechat, facebook, face to face ...
- Create and maintain the knowledge base on TCBS website, iWealth Club (video, infographic, gif, story...)
- Research customer pain points and propose innovative solutions, translating and teaching AI chatbot
- Generate related power BI reports
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- IT savvy (Python, Power BI, Data Analyst...), design motion graphics, infographic, create video.
- Ielts above 6.0.
- Patience and problem-solving ability.
- Customer-oriented attitude.
- Outstanding communication skills.
Tại Techcom Securities (Tcbs) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Techcom Securities (Tcbs)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI