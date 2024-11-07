Tuyển Embedded Engineer/Lập trình nhúng LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 17 - 21 Floor, Lotte Mall West Lake, Vo Chi Cong, Tây Hồ

Life’s good with LG!

LG Electronics Development Vietnam (LGEDV) produces high-quality in-car infotainment systems that deliver both information and entertainment on-the-go for many of the world‘s biggest automobile brands.

LGEDV conducts core R&D activities, and various product reliability tests in support of our vehicle component business. With the key missions of offering an environment that enables colleagues to demonstrate their capabilities, focus on their work and create value & delivering the “invaluable” office operation services & solutions that contributes to a company’s business success.

As HW Less Engineer (Android, Python) of LGEDV Hanoi Office, you will:

Configuration & maintain Android Emulator for Android simulation of required project features

SE Linux Configuration for specific policies of system requirement

Investigate and analyze project issues in Android simulation environment to assign to proper corresponding teams

Configuration & develop internal tool for signal simulations

General requirements:

Competencies:

An analytical mind with problem-solving attitude

Qualifications:

B.S or higher degree in Mechatronic Engineering, Automotive Engineering, Computing Engineering, Information Technology, Computer Science or related majors

Experience with Android system

Experience in Python programming

Experience in mod

Preferred Qualifications:

To have experience with Android projects is a plus point

WHAT WE CAN OFFER:

Competitive remuneration package (up to 16-month salary)

Numerous opportunities for training and ON-SITE work in Europe, America, and Asia (South Korea, Japan, China).

HYBRID WORKING: Combining office-based work with remote work in employees' schedules.

20 days off / year (12 annual leave days & 08 company holidays).

5 working days/week: Monday to Friday & FLEXIBLE WORKING HOURS applied.

Transportation allowance & monthly lunch support of 1.7 million VND (directly added to salary, including WFH).

Discounted purchase of LG products (30% - 50% off) such as washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators, etc.

Full salary insurance coverage and Premium Healthcare package from Premium Health Care Insurance.

Deep and systematic training in C/C++, JAVA ANDROID programming, Object-Oriented Programming (OOP).

Support for TOEIC, ISTQB certification fees, and other technical certifications.

Full overtime pays in accordance with the provisions of the Labor Law.

Participation in LARGE-SCALE INTERNATIONAL PROJECTS with clients being leading luxury car manufacturers.

Dynamic and youthful environment with team-building activities (staff trips, sporty clubs, mid-autumn festivals, etc.).

