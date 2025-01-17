Tuyển Giám sát/Điều phối hàng hoá và kho vận Công Ty TNHH Action Composites Hightech Industries làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Action Composites Hightech Industries
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/02/2025
Giám sát/Điều phối hàng hoá và kho vận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám sát/Điều phối hàng hoá và kho vận Tại Công Ty TNHH Action Composites Hightech Industries

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai:

- Khu công nghiệp Nhơn Trạch 3, Huyện Nhơn Trạch

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám sát/Điều phối hàng hoá và kho vận Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The scope of work of this position including: Production Planning, Material Planning, Logistics, and Warehouse Managemenet
Production and Capacity planning.
Ensure that material scheduling strategy and processes are in place and work effectively in order to ensure material supply meets production requirements with minimum stock levels, whilst optimising costs.
Take ownership of material planning issues that arise, including over or under delivery and take any follow up actions especially in the event of material shortages that affect production
Assess volume requirements against planning assumptions.
Manage inventory risk and ensure that contingency plans are in place.
Seek and recommend solutions to overcome issues arising in order to meet production requirements and address operational risks.
Design, develop and implement flexible solutions to aid business efficiency, drive process improvements and add value.
Support continuous improvement initiatives.
Ensure that professional and consistent materials planning processes are applied across the business.
Ensure that any Material Requirements Planning system (MRP) is effective and that data is accurate and up to date and resolve any issues as required.
Investigate and implement system enhancement initiatives.
Ensure the integrity of Bill of Materials (BOM) and inventory accuracy at all times and manage and control inventory levels and movements.
Take overall responsibility for obsolete parts process and ensure business is left with minimum liability and minimal waste.
Oversee labelling processes to ensure correct parts/finished assemblies reach correct customers at the correct time.
Ensure strategic and operational information, reports and metrics are available to share with others in the business as and when required.
Report on the achievement of targets and identify any corrective action.
Warehouse and logistic monitoring.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven experience of Material, Planning, and Logisticin manufacturing environment with knowledge and understanding ofmanufacturing processes
Experiences with Advanced Production planning with special ERP Software.
Experienced withSAP B1
Ideally degree qualified in a relevant commercial or engineering
Experience of inventory, stock, distribution and replenishment planning of materials and products
Awareness of IATF 16949, GMP, OEE, Capacity Analysis, TPM, ERP POKAYOKE, 6Sigma… is prefered.
Minimum 3 years’ experience in the same position

Tại Công Ty TNHH Action Composites Hightech Industries Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

* WE OFFER THE BENEFIT PACKAGE FOR THIS POSITION AS BELOW:
OFF ALLSATURDAYS(Since Mar. 2025), Leave office at 4 pm on Friday.
Free Shuttle busfromBa Ria Vung Tau/ Cantavil Thu Duc/ Thu Duc Crossroad/Bien Hoa to Nhon Trach(our factory ~ 40 minutes for travelling)
"Star of the Month"bonus:2.000.000 VND/Month
Health care insurance (after probation) + For Family
Performance Evaluation bonus yearly
Public holidays and company day bonus up to2.000.000 VND/Year
Participate in team building activities600.000 VND/year.
Year endbonus
3 Years Service/Contribution Award:Medal &2.480.000 VND(half-month regional salary)
5 Years Service/Contribution Award:Medal & 4.960.000 VND(1-month regional salary)
Each next 5 Years Service Contribution Award:Medal & 1 gold thread (1 chỉ vàng)
Extensive training opportunities from third parties, including IATF: 16949, 5 Core Tools, VDA6.3, ISO 27001, Tisax,and more.
Collaborate in an English speaking, professional workplace.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Action Composites Hightech Industries

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Action Composites Hightech Industries

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Đường số 4 KCN Nhơn Trạch III Nhơn Trạch, Đồng Nai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

