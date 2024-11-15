Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Trusting Social
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/12/2024
Trusting Social

Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Tại Trusting Social

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- TẦNG 8 TÒA NHÀ HAVANA, 132 HÀM NGHI

- PHƯỜNG BẾN THÀNH

- QUẬN 1

- TP HỒ CHÍ MINH., Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Trusting Social and the AGI revolution
Trusting Social has been the leading AI solution provider for the banking industry in Southeast Asia and India in the last 10 years. We are now pioneering Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) solutions leveraging Generative AI (GenAI) technology to reimagine banking in the post-AGI world.
We believe this will spark the next revolution in productivity and experience, like the Internet and mobile computing have done before.
How You Will Make An Impact In This Role
We are seeking a detail-oriented Product Operations Specialist to join our dynamic team. This role will focus on the operation of Software as a Service (SaaS) products, ensuring smooth processes from development to deployment. The ideal candidate will excel in documentation, quality assurance, and project management tools, contributing to the overall success of our product offerings.
Responsibilities
SaaS Operations Management:
- Oversee the daily operations of SaaS products, ensuring optimal performance and user satisfaction.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve operational issues promptly.
Change Request Documentation:
- Write comprehensive and clear documentation for change requests, detailing specifications, impacts, and implementation steps.
- Ensure all documentation adheres to company standards and best practices.
Project Management Tools:
- Manage tickets in Jira, Confluence, and other project management tools, tracking progress and ensuring timely resolutions.
- Facilitate communication between teams regarding project updates and outstanding issues.
Quality Assurance:
- Act as the final quality assurance point for internal testing before the production deployment of software updates.
- Develop and execute test plans, identify defects, and ensure that all issues are resolved before release.
- Collaboration and Communication:
- Work closely with product managers, developers, and stakeholders to understand product requirements and operational needs.
- Communicate effectively with team members and management regarding project status and operational challenges

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in a related field (e.g., Business, Computer Science, or Operations Management).
Proven experience in product operations or a similar role within the SaaS industry.
Strong proficiency in project management tools (e.g., Jira, Confluence).
Excellent writing skills with the ability to create clear and concise documentation.
Experience in quality assurance processes and testing methodologies.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

Tại Trusting Social Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Comprehensive health care coverage for you and your dependents
Căn-tin
Onsite lunch with multiple options, including vegetarian
Unlimited free coffee, tea, snacks, and fruit to keep you energized
Khác
Generous leave policies, including annual leave, sick leave, and flexible work hours
All employees have access to Udemy, offering endless opportunities for skill development
Grab for work allowance
13th-month salary and performance bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trusting Social

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Trusting Social

Trusting Social

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 132 Hàm Nghi, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất