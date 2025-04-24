Tuyển Giáo viên Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/05/2025
Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English

Giáo viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English

Mức lương
9 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 21 Lê Quý Đôn, phường Võ Thị Sáu,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên Với Mức Lương 9 - 10 Triệu

1/ Academic Support:
Monitor and ensure students\' learning success by coaching, motivating, and providing feedback based on the Wall Street English (WSE) Method.
Plan study schedules, book classes, and meet students regularly to track progress and maintain engagement.
Teach classes, workshops, and clubs to boost language skills while creating a vibrant learning atmosphere.
Collaborate with teachers to address students’ weaknesses and maintain educational integrity.
Use KPIs to identify and address early learning issues proactively.
2/ Booking & Schedule Optimization:
Handle class bookings and optimize schedules for assigned students.
Provide tailored study advice and follow-up regularly, updating progress in the CRM system.
3/ Event Coordination:
Assist in planning and decorating events at the center and managing guest registration.
Coordinate with marketing for event-related signage and implementation.
4/ Student Engagement:
Build strong relationships with students, maintaining trust and motivation throughout their journey.
Address feedback, resolve complaints, and ensure students remain engaged and satisfied.
Create a fun, total-English environment and proactively add value to students’ experiences.
5/ Internal Revenue:
Partner with Educational Consultants to identify upselling and referral opportunities.
Support contract renewals by showcasing students’ progress and setting appointments for discussions.

Với Mức Lương 9 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Energetic, positive, friendly and professional
High level of emotional intelligence
Committed to inspiring and motivating people from a variety of backgrounds.
Passionate about education, languages and providing excellent customer service.
Driven by the improvement and success of your students.
Growth-mindset oriented and committed to continual professional development.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

100% salary during the 2-month probation period
Full salary-based social insurance contribution after 2 months;
Guided and trained by a team of experienced and professional mentors;
15 days of annual leave (not including public holidays);
English lessons at Wall Street English;
Personal insurance package from the first working day;
Work in an English-speaking environment with young, open-minded, and friendly colleagues and managers;
Opportunities for promotion and quarterly salary reviews based on performance.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English

Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 21 Lê Quý Đôn, Phường 6, Quận 3, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

