Tuyển Giáo viên Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 21 Lê Quý Đôn, phường Võ Thị Sáu,Hồ Chí Minh

1/ Academic Support:

Monitor and ensure students\' learning success by coaching, motivating, and providing feedback based on the Wall Street English (WSE) Method.

Plan study schedules, book classes, and meet students regularly to track progress and maintain engagement.

Teach classes, workshops, and clubs to boost language skills while creating a vibrant learning atmosphere.

Collaborate with teachers to address students’ weaknesses and maintain educational integrity.

Use KPIs to identify and address early learning issues proactively.

2/ Booking & Schedule Optimization:

Handle class bookings and optimize schedules for assigned students.

Provide tailored study advice and follow-up regularly, updating progress in the CRM system.

3/ Event Coordination:

Assist in planning and decorating events at the center and managing guest registration.

Coordinate with marketing for event-related signage and implementation.

4/ Student Engagement:

Build strong relationships with students, maintaining trust and motivation throughout their journey.

Address feedback, resolve complaints, and ensure students remain engaged and satisfied.

Create a fun, total-English environment and proactively add value to students’ experiences.

5/ Internal Revenue:

Partner with Educational Consultants to identify upselling and referral opportunities.

Support contract renewals by showcasing students’ progress and setting appointments for discussions.

Energetic, positive, friendly and professional

High level of emotional intelligence

Committed to inspiring and motivating people from a variety of backgrounds.

Passionate about education, languages and providing excellent customer service.

Driven by the improvement and success of your students.

Growth-mindset oriented and committed to continual professional development.

100% salary during the 2-month probation period

Full salary-based social insurance contribution after 2 months;

Guided and trained by a team of experienced and professional mentors;

15 days of annual leave (not including public holidays);

English lessons at Wall Street English;

Personal insurance package from the first working day;

Work in an English-speaking environment with young, open-minded, and friendly colleagues and managers;

Opportunities for promotion and quarterly salary reviews based on performance.

