Tuyển Giáo viên Công ty Cổ phần giáo dục quốc tế INTERTU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên Tại Công ty Cổ phần giáo dục quốc tế INTERTU
- Hồ Chí Minh: 191, Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, P. Thảo Điền, TP. Thủ Đức, Quận 2, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Instructional Leadership & Mentorship: Exemplify and deliver high-quality, engaging lessons in your subject area. Proactively mentor and guide peers to refine teaching strategies, directly optimizing student learning outcomes.
Curriculum Management & Enhancement: Collaborate closely with the Curriculum Development team to ensure effective and tailored curriculum delivery. Provide critical feedback on implementation, advocating for necessary adjustments to meet diverse student needs and learning preferences.
Professional Development & Support: Serve as a resource for colleagues, sharing expertise in pedagogical methods, classroom management, and student engagement. Champion a culture of continuous learning by recommending and participating in relevant professional development opportunities.
Classroom & Behavior Management: Implement and uphold effective classroom and behavior management strategies, fostering a positive and constructive learning environment. Collaborate with administration to resolve complex behavioral issues, ensuring student safety and respect.
Assessment & Reporting: Develop and apply assessment tools aligned with educational goals, providing comprehensive and insightful feedback on student progress.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proven proficiency in test preparation methodologies and instructional delivery.
Strong understanding of instructional design principles and educational technology.
Excellent research, analytical, and organizational skills.
Proficiency in English, with strong writing and editing skills.
Tại Công ty Cổ phần giáo dục quốc tế INTERTU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Enjoy full benefits according to the Vietnam Labor Law (social insurance, health insurance, annual leave...).
Annual leave and holidays according to regulations.
Dynamic, youthful, and creative working environment.
Annual company trip, regular team-building.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần giáo dục quốc tế INTERTU
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Tin tức liên quan
-
Marketing Challengers 2025: Đường đua cho Marketer trẻ chính thức khởi động
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI