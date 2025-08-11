Tuyển Giáo viên Công ty Cổ phần giáo dục quốc tế INTERTU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 191, Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, P. Thảo Điền, TP. Thủ Đức, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Instructional Leadership & Mentorship: Exemplify and deliver high-quality, engaging lessons in your subject area. Proactively mentor and guide peers to refine teaching strategies, directly optimizing student learning outcomes.

Curriculum Management & Enhancement: Collaborate closely with the Curriculum Development team to ensure effective and tailored curriculum delivery. Provide critical feedback on implementation, advocating for necessary adjustments to meet diverse student needs and learning preferences.

Professional Development & Support: Serve as a resource for colleagues, sharing expertise in pedagogical methods, classroom management, and student engagement. Champion a culture of continuous learning by recommending and participating in relevant professional development opportunities.

Classroom & Behavior Management: Implement and uphold effective classroom and behavior management strategies, fostering a positive and constructive learning environment. Collaborate with administration to resolve complex behavioral issues, ensuring student safety and respect.

Assessment & Reporting: Develop and apply assessment tools aligned with educational goals, providing comprehensive and insightful feedback on student progress.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's Degree in Education or Physics. Advanced Degrees or Teaching Credentials are preferred.

Proven proficiency in test preparation methodologies and instructional delivery.

Strong understanding of instructional design principles and educational technology.

Excellent research, analytical, and organizational skills.

Proficiency in English, with strong writing and editing skills.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần giáo dục quốc tế INTERTU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary

Enjoy full benefits according to the Vietnam Labor Law (social insurance, health insurance, annual leave...).

Annual leave and holidays according to regulations.

Dynamic, youthful, and creative working environment.

Annual company trip, regular team-building.

