Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ANT EDU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 200000 - 400000 Triệu

Mức lương 200000 - 400000 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 2 Sevin Office, 609 Trương Định, Hoàng Mai, Quận Hoàng Mai

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương 200000 - 400000 Triệu

Teach IELTS classes with students aiming for Band 6.5 to 7.5.

Monitor student progress and provide in-depth academic feedback.

Với Mức Lương 200000 - 400000 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Age range Preferably between 25 – 55 years old

Gender Open to all genders

Nationality Native English speaker (UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland) or highly proficient expat with native-level English fluency

Working tools: Must have a laptop or desktop computer with a functional camera, capable of running Zoom and Classin apps smoothly

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ANT EDU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive hourly rate: 200,000 – 400,000 VND/hour, based on qualifications and performance.

International, professional teaching environment with full support and teaching resources.

Flexible working schedule, based on teacher availability.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ANT EDU

