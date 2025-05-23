Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ANT EDU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 200000 - 400000 Triệu

Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ANT EDU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 200000 - 400000 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ANT EDU
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/06/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ANT EDU

Giáo viên tiếng Anh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên tiếng Anh Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ANT EDU

Mức lương
200000 - 400000 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 2 Sevin Office, 609 Trương Định, Hoàng Mai, Quận Hoàng Mai

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương 200000 - 400000 Triệu

Teach IELTS classes with students aiming for Band 6.5 to 7.5.
Monitor student progress and provide in-depth academic feedback.

Với Mức Lương 200000 - 400000 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Age range Preferably between 25 – 55 years old
Gender Open to all genders
Nationality Native English speaker (UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland) or highly proficient expat with native-level English fluency
Working tools: Must have a laptop or desktop computer with a functional camera, capable of running Zoom and Classin apps smoothly

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ANT EDU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive hourly rate: 200,000 – 400,000 VND/hour, based on qualifications and performance.
International, professional teaching environment with full support and teaching resources.
Flexible working schedule, based on teacher availability.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ANT EDU

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ANT EDU

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ANT EDU

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm:

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-giao-vien-tieng-anh-thu-nhap-0-2-0-4-trieu-lam-tai-nha-tai-ha-noi-job360044
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 21 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 21 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HVCG Software
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh HVCG Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HVCG Software
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HVCG Software
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh HVCG Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HVCG Software
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS)
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS)
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR làm việc tại Đắk Lắk thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Đắk Lắk Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 21 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 21 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HVCG Software
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh HVCG Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HVCG Software
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HVCG Software
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh HVCG Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HVCG Software
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS)
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS)
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR làm việc tại Đắk Lắk thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Đắk Lắk Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty cổ phần Giáo dục SK Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Giáo dục SK Global
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty TNHH Đầu tư và Quản lý H&T làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đầu tư và Quản lý H&T
7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC TMC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC TMC
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC VÀ KHAI PHÓNG TRÍ TUỆ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC VÀ KHAI PHÓNG TRÍ TUỆ VIỆT NAM
7 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh FREETALK ENGLISH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu FREETALK ENGLISH
1 - 2.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH TRƯỜNG DOANH NHÂN HBR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRƯỜNG DOANH NHÂN HBR
4 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển và Hợp tác Giáo dục Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển và Hợp tác Giáo dục Toàn Cầu
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEDU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEDU VIỆT NAM
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư & Giáo Dục Casalink Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 14 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư & Giáo Dục Casalink Việt Nam
9 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty TNHH BeeSchool Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH BeeSchool Việt Nam
8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC VÀ DỊCH VỤ TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC VÀ DỊCH VỤ TOÀN CẦU
12 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER
4 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển và Hợp tác Giáo dục Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển và Hợp tác Giáo dục Toàn Cầu
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 8 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings
4 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC NOVA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC NOVA
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển và Hợp tác Giáo dục Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển và Hợp tác Giáo dục Toàn Cầu
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRƯỜNG HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ MINDX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRƯỜNG HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ MINDX
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công Ty Cổ Phần Giáo Dục Jaxtina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Giáo Dục Jaxtina
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh HỆ THỐNG ANH NGỮ AMES ENGLISH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu HỆ THỐNG ANH NGỮ AMES ENGLISH
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO MAY SCHOOL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO MAY SCHOOL
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC TOÀN CẦU AVADA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC TOÀN CẦU AVADA
12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO ENGLISH AMOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 34 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO ENGLISH AMOM
14 - 34 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC QUỐC ĐỈNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC QUỐC ĐỈNH
9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC TMC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC TMC
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TRÍ ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TRÍ ĐỨC
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công Ty Phát Triển Công Nghệ Giáo Dục Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Phát Triển Công Nghệ Giáo Dục Việt Nam
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH AZ MỸ VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH AZ MỸ VIỆT
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ZELDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ZELDA
18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty TNHH Aladin English làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Aladin English
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm