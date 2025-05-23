Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ANT EDU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 200000 - 400000 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên tiếng Anh Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ANT EDU
Mức lương
200000 - 400000 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tầng 2 Sevin Office, 609 Trương Định, Hoàng Mai, Quận Hoàng Mai
Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương 200000 - 400000 Triệu
Teach IELTS classes with students aiming for Band 6.5 to 7.5.
Monitor student progress and provide in-depth academic feedback.
Với Mức Lương 200000 - 400000 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Age range Preferably between 25 – 55 years old
Gender Open to all genders
Nationality Native English speaker (UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland) or highly proficient expat with native-level English fluency
Working tools: Must have a laptop or desktop computer with a functional camera, capable of running Zoom and Classin apps smoothly
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ANT EDU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive hourly rate: 200,000 – 400,000 VND/hour, based on qualifications and performance.
International, professional teaching environment with full support and teaching resources.
Flexible working schedule, based on teacher availability.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ANT EDU
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
