Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Chi Nhánh Công Ty Luật Tnhh Kpmg Tại Hà Nội làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 10Floor, 115 Nguyễn Huệ, Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên Unity Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Developing and managing project plans and timelines for ERP implementation, including coordinating project activities, resources, and stakeholders.

2. Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define and scope project requirements, ensuring alignment with business objectives.

3. Developing and managing project budgets, including cost estimates and resource allocation, and ensuring project deliverables are on time, within scope, and within budget.

4. Leading and managing project teams, including hiring, training, and supervising team members, and ensuring effective communication and collaboration.

5. Managing project risks and issues, including identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks, and developing contingency plans.

6. Providing project updates and progress reports to stakeholders, including senior management, project sponsors, and other key stakeholders.

7. Ensuring project quality standards and best practices are followed, including monitoring project deliverables and ensuring compliance with relevant regulations and guidelines.

8. Managing vendor relationships and contracts, including negotiating and reviewing vendor agreements, and ensuring vendor deliverables meet project requirements.

9. Managing project change requests and scope creep, including assessing the impact of changes on project timelines, budgets, and resources, and ensuring project goals and objectives are achieved.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Bachelor's degree in IT Industry or related field.

2. At least 5-7 years of experience in ERP Implementation

3. Involved in at least 3 projects, including AX and D365 F&O.

4. Served as Project Manager in at least one D365 F&O project.

5. Participated in the entire project cycle for at least one project as Project Manager

6. Ability to communicate with customers to gather requirements.

7. Ability to design solutions and negotiate with customers to reach a consensus.

8. Ability to manage team members, guide them, and take responsibility for their work results.

9. Ability to communicate work in English fluently.

Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty Luật Tnhh Kpmg Tại Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13thh salary

Aon Care PTI

Training

Phone allowance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty Luật Tnhh Kpmg Tại Hà Nội

