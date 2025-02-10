Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Emers Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The IT Support Specialist is responsible for ensuring the smooth operation of IT systems across both office and retail. This role involves providing technical support, managing IT equipment, maintaining network stability, and collaborating with the headquarters IT department.

KEY TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

General IT Responsibilities:

• Identify IT risks and propose solutions to the direct manager.

• Conduct periodic store visits to monitor IT equipment and provide on-site support and training to staff. Guide proper device operation as needed.

• Manage IT equipment inventory across all locations.

• Develop and document IT support processes.

• Maintain and monitor computer systems and networks.

• Provide daily IT support to office staff and retail stores, addressing technical issues promptly and effectively.

• Collaborate with all departments to assist with their technical requirements, with the headquarters IT department to align IT systems and facilitate information sharing.

1. Retail Store Support: