Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Emers Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Emers Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/03/2025
Emers Vietnam Co., Ltd

IT Helpdesk/IT support

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk/IT support Tại Emers Vietnam Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Mapletree Business Centre, 1060 Đường Nguyễn Văn Linh, Tân Phong, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk/IT support

The IT Support Specialist is responsible for ensuring the smooth operation of IT systems across both office and retail. This role involves providing technical support, managing IT equipment, maintaining network stability, and collaborating with the headquarters IT department.
KEY TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES
General IT Responsibilities:
• Identify IT risks and propose solutions to the direct manager.
• Conduct periodic store visits to monitor IT equipment and provide on-site support and training to staff. Guide proper device operation as needed.
• Manage IT equipment inventory across all locations.
• Develop and document IT support processes.
• Maintain and monitor computer systems and networks.
• Provide daily IT support to office staff and retail stores, addressing technical issues promptly and effectively.
• Collaborate with all departments to assist with their technical requirements, with the headquarters IT department to align IT systems and facilitate information sharing.
1. Retail Store Support:

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Quyền Lợi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Emers Vietnam Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Emers Vietnam Co., Ltd

Emers Vietnam Co., Ltd

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 9th floor, Mapletree Business Centre 1060 Nguyen Van Linh Street, Tan Phong Ward, Dist 7, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

