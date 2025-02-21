Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
IT Helpdesk/IT support

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk/IT support Tại Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Bluesky office tower, Đường Bạch Đằng, Phường 2, Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk/IT support Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The position is responsible for supporting staff regarding hardware and applications, troubleshooting computer problems and determining reasons, and advising on appropriate action. He/she will manage computers, printers, etc.
• Answer staff’s questions in person and via phone/email.
• Troubleshoot computers, printers, networks, and problems.
• Determine the source of problems (hardware, software, user access, etc.).
• Manage IT Assets
• Advise staff on appropriate action.
• Serve as liaison between staff and the department to resolve issues.
• Work one-on-one with staff on application projects.
• Research and recommend hardware and software development, purchase, and use.
• Troubleshoot and resolve hardware, software, and connectivity problems, including user access and component configuration.
• Record, and maintain hardware and software inventories, site and/or server licensing, and user access and security.
• Install, configure, and upgrade desktop hardware and peripherals to network cards, printers, etc.
• Work as a team member with other technical staff, such as network, system, and applications to ensure connectivity and compatibility between systems.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Unit 6B, 7A, 7B, No. 51 Yen The Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

