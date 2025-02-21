Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk/IT support Tại Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Bluesky office tower, Đường Bạch Đằng, Phường 2, Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk/IT support Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The position is responsible for supporting staff regarding hardware and applications, troubleshooting computer problems and determining reasons, and advising on appropriate action. He/she will manage computers, printers, etc.
• Answer staff’s questions in person and via phone/email.
• Troubleshoot computers, printers, networks, and problems.
• Determine the source of problems (hardware, software, user access, etc.).
• Manage IT Assets
• Advise staff on appropriate action.
• Serve as liaison between staff and the department to resolve issues.
• Work one-on-one with staff on application projects.
• Research and recommend hardware and software development, purchase, and use.
• Troubleshoot and resolve hardware, software, and connectivity problems, including user access and component configuration.
• Record, and maintain hardware and software inventories, site and/or server licensing, and user access and security.
• Install, configure, and upgrade desktop hardware and peripherals to network cards, printers, etc.
• Work as a team member with other technical staff, such as network, system, and applications to ensure connectivity and compatibility between systems.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
