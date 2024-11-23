Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Khách sạn Sheraton Sài Gòn làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Khách sạn Sheraton Sài Gòn
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/12/2024
Khách sạn Sheraton Sài Gòn

Kế toán thanh toán

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán thanh toán Tại Khách sạn Sheraton Sài Gòn

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Khánh Hòa:

- Khánh Hòa

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thanh toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Process supplier invoices, cheque requests and expense claims into the accounts payable system on a timely basis after ensuring:
*All invoices have been appropriately approved in accordance with the hotel's purchasing policies and procedures;
* An approved purchase order is attached where required;
* Supporting documentation confirming the delivery of goods (if applicable) and services from suppliers has been adequately completed; and
* An appropriate general ledger account has been nominated.
- Liaise with external suppliers and internal claimants to achieve compliance with systems, procedures and processes.
- Follow-up and clear on a timely basis, outstanding supplier invoices awaiting authorization.
- Process cheque runs / EFT batches on a timely basis to ensure creditors are paid in accordance with credit terms and to take advantage of available discounts in line with Starwood policies and procedures.
- Maintain manual cheque or e-banking batch log at all times and present to Financial Controller for signature with each cheque run.
- Ensure all supplier invoices are stamped "paid" after payment has been processed.
- Assist Accountant with performing month end accruals for any unprocessed invoices at month end.
- Reconcile supplier statements monthly with hotel records and follow up on any discrepancies.
- Maintain an effective filing system for paid and unpaid supplier invoices.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University degree
- Strong Microsoft Excel skills
- At least 2 years of experience working in the same position.
- Good command of English (Spoken and written).

Tại Khách sạn Sheraton Sài Gòn Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 02 months of probation with full salary and social insurance;
- 24/24 Accident Insurance included during the working time at the hotel;
- Eligible to receive 100% service charge from the second month of working;
- Attractive remuneration package and 13th month salary
- Local and International training course;
- Uniform and duty meal provided by hotel;
- Annual vacation, annual health check and other benefits according to hotel's policies;
- Associate special discount for hotel rooms and F&B services at International Marriott properties

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Khách sạn Sheraton Sài Gòn

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Khách sạn Sheraton Sài Gòn

Khách sạn Sheraton Sài Gòn

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 88 Đồng Khởi, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP.Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

