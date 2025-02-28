Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ ĐIỆN LẠNH CLIMAVENETA CHAT UNION VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán thanh toán Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ ĐIỆN LẠNH CLIMAVENETA CHAT UNION VIỆT NAM
- Long An: KCN Phúc Long, Bến Lức, Huyện Bến Lức
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thanh toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Review all documents of payment requests to make sure no discrepance.
Work with other Departmets to solve issues regarding payment
Make sure all invoices are booked to SAP accurately
Prepare and process payments on time
Check bank statement and clear AP
Maintain vendor code on SAP and others related to suppliers
Reconcile Payable transactions and resolve outstanding issues
Manage Fixed asset and Prepaid expense
Perform month end closing with team
Do reports after closing and management reports
Support team members and other tasks assigned by Manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Having at least 3 years of professional experience .
Knowledge of VAS, Tax and Accounting standards.
Proficiency in MS office such as Excel, Words, PP.
Experience with SAP is a plus.
Good at time management, communication and logic thinking.
Able to work under high pressure and deadline.
Well English especially writing and reading
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ ĐIỆN LẠNH CLIMAVENETA CHAT UNION VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Benefits:
13th salary and business result bonus.
Participating in insurances and others according to the provisions of Labor Law.
Having chance to develop knowledge and skills through internal trainings and oversea training if needed.
Other benefits such as annual health check, lunch, gifts for some event such as birthday, vacation trips, new year…according company’s regulations.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ ĐIỆN LẠNH CLIMAVENETA CHAT UNION VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI