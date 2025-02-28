Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ ĐIỆN LẠNH CLIMAVENETA CHAT UNION VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ ĐIỆN LẠNH CLIMAVENETA CHAT UNION VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/03/2025
Kế toán thanh toán

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An: KCN Phúc Long, Bến Lức, Huyện Bến Lức

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thanh toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Review all documents of payment requests to make sure no discrepance.
Work with other Departmets to solve issues regarding payment
Make sure all invoices are booked to SAP accurately
Prepare and process payments on time
Check bank statement and clear AP
Maintain vendor code on SAP and others related to suppliers
Reconcile Payable transactions and resolve outstanding issues
Manage Fixed asset and Prepaid expense
Perform month end closing with team
Do reports after closing and management reports
Support team members and other tasks assigned by Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Accouting, Finance or related field required.
Having at least 3 years of professional experience .
Knowledge of VAS, Tax and Accounting standards.
Proficiency in MS office such as Excel, Words, PP.
Experience with SAP is a plus.
Good at time management, communication and logic thinking.
Able to work under high pressure and deadline.
Well English especially writing and reading

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ ĐIỆN LẠNH CLIMAVENETA CHAT UNION VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiation
Benefits:
13th salary and business result bonus.
Participating in insurances and others according to the provisions of Labor Law.
Having chance to develop knowledge and skills through internal trainings and oversea training if needed.
Other benefits such as annual health check, lunch, gifts for some event such as birthday, vacation trips, new year…according company’s regulations.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ ĐIỆN LẠNH CLIMAVENETA CHAT UNION VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ ĐIỆN LẠNH CLIMAVENETA CHAT UNION VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Nhà xưởng B1, Đường số 01, Khu công nghiệp Phúc Long, Xã Long Hiệp, Huyện Bến Lức, Tỉnh Long An, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

