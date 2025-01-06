Tuyển Key Account TNE Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại TNE Global
- Hồ Chí Minh: 13
- 15
- 17 Trương Định, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
As a University Representative, you will play a pivotal role in expanding our network within the international education sector. This position involves engaging with various educational institutions to promote higher education programs and cultivate partnerships.
- Represent university to develop and maintain relationships with schools, colleges, universities, educational institutes, agents and other B2B clients to promote university programs.
- Proactively seek new business opportunities in the market to contribute to short-term, medium-term, long term growth
- Network with educational institutions to identify partnership opportunities and enhance program visibility.
- Represent TNE Global at educational fairs and events, showcasing our offerings to prospective students and partners.
- Conduct presentations and workshops to inform stakeholders about the benefits of transnational education.
- Collaborate with marketing teams to create engaging promotional materials tailored to target audiences.
- Provide feedback and insights to the organization regarding market needs and trends in international education.
- Assist in the organization of recruitment events and informational sessions for students.
- Ensure compliance with relevant regulations and guidelines in international education.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại TNE Global Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TNE Global
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
