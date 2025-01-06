Tuyển Key Account TNE Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

As a University Representative, you will play a pivotal role in expanding our network within the international education sector. This position involves engaging with various educational institutions to promote higher education programs and cultivate partnerships.

- Represent university to develop and maintain relationships with schools, colleges, universities, educational institutes, agents and other B2B clients to promote university programs.

- Proactively seek new business opportunities in the market to contribute to short-term, medium-term, long term growth

- Network with educational institutions to identify partnership opportunities and enhance program visibility.

- Represent TNE Global at educational fairs and events, showcasing our offerings to prospective students and partners.

- Conduct presentations and workshops to inform stakeholders about the benefits of transnational education.

- Collaborate with marketing teams to create engaging promotional materials tailored to target audiences.

- Provide feedback and insights to the organization regarding market needs and trends in international education.

- Assist in the organization of recruitment events and informational sessions for students.

- Ensure compliance with relevant regulations and guidelines in international education.