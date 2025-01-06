Tuyển Key Account TNE Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Key Account TNE Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

TNE Global
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
TNE Global

Key Account

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại TNE Global

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 13

- 15

- 17 Trương Định, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As a University Representative, you will play a pivotal role in expanding our network within the international education sector. This position involves engaging with various educational institutions to promote higher education programs and cultivate partnerships.
- Represent university to develop and maintain relationships with schools, colleges, universities, educational institutes, agents and other B2B clients to promote university programs.
- Proactively seek new business opportunities in the market to contribute to short-term, medium-term, long term growth
- Network with educational institutions to identify partnership opportunities and enhance program visibility.
- Represent TNE Global at educational fairs and events, showcasing our offerings to prospective students and partners.
- Conduct presentations and workshops to inform stakeholders about the benefits of transnational education.
- Collaborate with marketing teams to create engaging promotional materials tailored to target audiences.
- Provide feedback and insights to the organization regarding market needs and trends in international education.
- Assist in the organization of recruitment events and informational sessions for students.
- Ensure compliance with relevant regulations and guidelines in international education.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại TNE Global Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TNE Global

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

TNE Global

TNE Global

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 13-15-17 Trương Định, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-key-account-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job290132
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam
Tuyển Key Account Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
Tuyển Key Account Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam
Tuyển Key Account Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm WIN NGUYEN GROUP
Tuyển Key Account WIN NGUYEN GROUP làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
WIN NGUYEN GROUP
Hạn nộp: 01/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD
Tuyển Key Account Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD
Hạn nộp: 06/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Key Account DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Tuyển Key Account Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 29/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Key Account AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Key Account Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 28/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm One Mount
Tuyển Key Account One Mount làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
One Mount
Hạn nộp: 27/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Renrui Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Experience Renrui Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu
Renrui Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Bắc Giang Bắc Ninh Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam
Tuyển Key Account Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
Tuyển Key Account Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam
Tuyển Key Account Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm WIN NGUYEN GROUP
Tuyển Key Account WIN NGUYEN GROUP làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
WIN NGUYEN GROUP
Hạn nộp: 01/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD
Tuyển Key Account Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD
Hạn nộp: 06/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Key Account DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Tuyển Key Account Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 29/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Key Account AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Key Account Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 28/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm One Mount
Tuyển Key Account One Mount làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
One Mount
Hạn nộp: 27/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Key Account Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Key Account Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Key Account Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm