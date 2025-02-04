Tuyển Key Account DELIGHT CONNECTION VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại DELIGHT CONNECTION VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa CF
- Tầng 5, 70 Phạm Ngọc Thạch, phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam.
Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Requirements:
● Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or a related field.
● 3–5 years of experience in Key Account Management, Sales, or Trade Marketing, preferably in the Health & Beauty industry.
● Strong understanding of retail, e-commerce, and distribution dynamics.
● Excellent negotiation, communication, and relationship management skills.
● Analytical mindset with the ability to interpret sales data and market trends.
● Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and CRM tools for reporting and analysis.
● Ability to multitask, work independently, and collaborate with cross-functional teams.
● Passion for the Health & Beauty industry and awareness of current consumer trends.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
● Assist in developing and executing key account strategies to drive sales growth and market share in the Health & Beauty sector.
Tại DELIGHT CONNECTION VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive performance bonus
Healthcare benefit
Allowances
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DELIGHT CONNECTION VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
