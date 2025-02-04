Tuyển Key Account DELIGHT CONNECTION VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Requirements:

● Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or a related field.

● 3–5 years of experience in Key Account Management, Sales, or Trade Marketing, preferably in the Health & Beauty industry.

● Strong understanding of retail, e-commerce, and distribution dynamics.

● Excellent negotiation, communication, and relationship management skills.

● Analytical mindset with the ability to interpret sales data and market trends.

● Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and CRM tools for reporting and analysis.

● Ability to multitask, work independently, and collaborate with cross-functional teams.

● Passion for the Health & Beauty industry and awareness of current consumer trends.