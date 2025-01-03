Tuyển Kỹ sư điện Công Ty TNHH Vard Vũng Tàu làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu: - Đường số 6, Khu Công nghiệp Đông Xuyên, Phường Rạch Dừa, Thành phố Vũng Tàu, Tỉnh Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu, Việt Nam, Thành phố Vũng Tàu

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư điện Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:

1. Design and Development:

- Lead navigation projects from initiation to completion, ensuring deadlines and budgets are met.

- Prepare technical documentation and reports for project milestones.

- Review engineering deliverables and initiate appropriate corrective actions.

2. Project Management and Coordination:

- Collaborate with project manager and other stakeholders to define project scope and requirements.

- Establish project plan based on engineering hours budget.

- Provide technical guidance and support to project team.

- Perform overall quality control of the work and report regularly on project status.

3. Other Duties:

- Follow the class approval and product certifications process for assigned projects.

- Participate if needed on Habor Acceptance testing (HAT) and Sea Trials.

- Stay updated on rules, regulations, best practices and performance standards.

Qualifications:

·Education:Bachelor’s degreeElectro/ Electronics/ Telecommunications/ Computer Science, or similar Engineering discipline.

·Experience:

o Proven experience in projects within the maritime industry, particularly in navigation systems.

o Having good knowledge of navigation and communication technologies.

o Proficient in design CAD software (e.g., AutoCAD) and Microsoft Office Suite.

·Skills & Competencies:

o Strong communication with the ability to work effectively in a team environment.

o Independent, proactive, structured, resourceful and eager to learn.

o Having a particular interest in technical issues.

o Fluent in written and spoken English and Vietnamese.

Company Benefits:

- Competitive salary and

Ngành nghề: Điện / Điện tử / Điện lạnh

Kinh nghiệm: 0 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu

