Tuyển Kỹ sư điện Công Ty TNHH Vard Vũng Tàu làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Vard Vũng Tàu
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Vard Vũng Tàu

Kỹ sư điện

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư điện Tại Công Ty TNHH Vard Vũng Tàu

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu:

- Đường số 6, Khu Công nghiệp Đông Xuyên, Phường Rạch Dừa, Thành phố Vũng Tàu, Tỉnh Bà Rịa

- Vũng Tàu, Việt Nam, Thành phố Vũng Tàu

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư điện Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:
1. Design and Development:
- Lead navigation projects from initiation to completion, ensuring deadlines and budgets are met.
- Prepare technical documentation and reports for project milestones.
- Review engineering deliverables and initiate appropriate corrective actions.
2. Project Management and Coordination:
- Collaborate with project manager and other stakeholders to define project scope and requirements.
- Establish project plan based on engineering hours budget.
- Provide technical guidance and support to project team.
- Perform overall quality control of the work and report regularly on project status.
3. Other Duties:
- Follow the class approval and product certifications process for assigned projects.
- Participate if needed on Habor Acceptance testing (HAT) and Sea Trials.
- Stay updated on rules, regulations, best practices and performance standards.
Qualifications:
·Education:Bachelor’s degreeElectro/ Electronics/ Telecommunications/ Computer Science, or similar Engineering discipline.
·Experience:
o Proven experience in projects within the maritime industry, particularly in navigation systems.
o Having good knowledge of navigation and communication technologies.
o Proficient in design CAD software (e.g., AutoCAD) and Microsoft Office Suite.
·Skills & Competencies:
o Strong communication with the ability to work effectively in a team environment.
o Independent, proactive, structured, resourceful and eager to learn.
o Having a particular interest in technical issues.
o Fluent in written and spoken English and Vietnamese.
Company Benefits:
- Competitive salary and

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:
·Education:Bachelor’s degreeElectro/ Electronics/ Telecommunications/ Computer Science, or similar Engineering discipline.
·Experience:
o Proven experience in projects within the maritime industry, particularly in navigation systems.
o Having good knowledge of navigation and communication technologies.
o Proficient in design CAD software (e.g., AutoCAD) and Microsoft Office Suite.
·Skills & Competencies:
o Strong communication with the ability to work effectively in a team environment.
o Independent, proactive, structured, resourceful and eager to learn.
o Having a particular interest in technical issues.
o Fluent in written and spoken English and Vietnamese.
Company Benefits:
- Competitive salary and benefits package.
- Opportunity for professional development in an international environment.
- A dynamic and supportive work environment.
- Possibility to work with sustainable and exciting solutions for the future.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Vard Vũng Tàu Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Opportunity for professional development in an international environment.
- A dynamic and supportive work environment.
- Possibility to work with sustainable and exciting solutions for the future.
Ngành nghề: Điện / Điện tử / Điện lạnh
Kinh nghiệm: 0 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Vard Vũng Tàu

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: đường số 6, Khu Công nghiệp Đông Xuyên, Phường Rạch Dừa, Thành phố Vũng Tàu, Tỉnh Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

