Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Cascade JSC – Subsidiary of ISL Engineering and Land Services làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

Cascade JSC – Subsidiary of ISL Engineering and Land Services
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/05/2025
Kỹ sư xây dựng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại Cascade JSC – Subsidiary of ISL Engineering and Land Services

Mức lương
600 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Number 18, Alley 38 Chu Huy Man street – Phuc Dong – Long Bien

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD

Working at our Hanoi Office as an expert in drafting and engineering of
Cascade JSC., a subsidiary of ISL engineering and Land services Ltd.
* Job description:
• Creating engineering drawings, shop drawings for buildings, pedestrian bridges. Using Autocad, Revit, CADWork, ...
• Performing engineering work, creating design notes using CSI software (Etab, Safe, Sap), Risa 3D, Woodworks...
.

Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• English: intermediate. Having ability in reading structural drawings and documents. Good ability in communicating and writing is an advantage.
• Autocad, Revit: experience in using the software with good skill is mandatory.
• Understand and have good skill with structural software, Cadwork is an advantage.
• Experience preferred but not required

Tại Cascade JSC – Subsidiary of ISL Engineering and Land Services Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cascade JSC – Subsidiary of ISL Engineering and Land Services

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Cascade JSC – Subsidiary of ISL Engineering and Land Services

Cascade JSC – Subsidiary of ISL Engineering and Land Services

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Number 18, Alley 38 Chu Huy Man street – Phuc Dong – Long Bien – Hanoi

