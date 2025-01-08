Tuyển Lập trình Front-End V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình Front-End Tại V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Anna, Công Viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung, Phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, TP Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình Front-End Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Position Overview:
We are seeking a talented and motivated IT Programmer to join our team in Vietnam. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing, maintaining, and optimizing software solutions that drive business efficiency and innovation. This is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to impactful projects in a growing organization.
Location: Vietnam
Department: Information Technology (IT)
Reports to: IT Manager
Key Responsibilities:
1. Software Development:
• Design, develop, and implement software applications based on business requirements.
• Write efficient, well-documented, and reusable code following best practices.
2. System Analysis & Design:
• Collaborate with stakeholders to analyze user needs and system functionality.
• Propose and develop innovative solutions to meet project goals.
3. Debugging & Testing:
• Test software programs to ensure they meet performance and quality standards.
• Identify and resolve technical issues or bugs promptly.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
