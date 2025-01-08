Tuyển Lập trình Front-End V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình Front-End V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Lập trình Front-End

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình Front-End Tại V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Anna, Công Viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung, Phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình Front-End Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position Overview:
We are seeking a talented and motivated IT Programmer to join our team in Vietnam. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing, maintaining, and optimizing software solutions that drive business efficiency and innovation. This is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to impactful projects in a growing organization.
Location: Vietnam
Department: Information Technology (IT)
Reports to: IT Manager
Key Responsibilities:
1. Software Development:
• Design, develop, and implement software applications based on business requirements.
• Write efficient, well-documented, and reusable code following best practices.
2. System Analysis & Design:
• Collaborate with stakeholders to analyze user needs and system functionality.
• Propose and develop innovative solutions to meet project goals.
3. Debugging & Testing:
• Test software programs to ensure they meet performance and quality standards.
• Identify and resolve technical issues or bugs promptly.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 1, Tòa nhà ANNA, Công Viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Q.12

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-front-end-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job302430
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CJ CGV Vietnam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CJ CGV Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 15/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 23 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 03/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LR-TEK
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LR-TEK
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LR-TEK
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LR-TEK
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ILA Vietnam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ILA Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 700 - 12 USD
Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 19/04/2025
Bắc Ninh Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 700 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD
Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Quốc tế Đã hết hạn 2,000 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CJ CGV Vietnam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CJ CGV Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 15/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 23 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 03/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LR-TEK
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LR-TEK
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LR-TEK
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LR-TEK
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ILA Vietnam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ILA Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 700 - 12 USD
Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 19/04/2025
Bắc Ninh Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 700 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD
Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Quốc tế Đã hết hạn 2,000 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất