Tuyển Lập trình Front-End V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position Overview:

We are seeking a talented and motivated IT Programmer to join our team in Vietnam. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing, maintaining, and optimizing software solutions that drive business efficiency and innovation. This is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to impactful projects in a growing organization.

Location: Vietnam

Department: Information Technology (IT)

Reports to: IT Manager

Key Responsibilities:

1. Software Development:

• Design, develop, and implement software applications based on business requirements.

• Write efficient, well-documented, and reusable code following best practices.

2. System Analysis & Design:

• Collaborate with stakeholders to analyze user needs and system functionality.

• Propose and develop innovative solutions to meet project goals.

3. Debugging & Testing:

• Test software programs to ensure they meet performance and quality standards.

• Identify and resolve technical issues or bugs promptly.