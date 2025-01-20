Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:

• Provide expertise and comprehensive advice on your product category to Clients (whether style

related or technical), supporting team members when they have Clients requiring more detailed

information.

• Be a strong style advisor assessing Client's style and match with product recommendations.

• Perform as a team-player, participate in all activities contributing to the overall objectives of the

store.

• Develop the highest Brand and product knowledge.

• Respect Brand standards in terms of grooming and behavior.

• Follow the company’s policies and procedures.

Proactively Support the Managers in Establishing a Client Centric Mindset within the

Team

• Be the ambassador and role model for your category, demonstrating an active and genuine

passion as well as a strong knowledge of the competition.

• Master a deep knowledge of your product category and be able to deal with the most

demanding Client situations.

• Act as a proactive force for the Team Manager in developing the business and be a key

contributor for sales.