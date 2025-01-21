Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. Key Accountabilities:

A. Software Development

• Responsible for ensuring that the bank's digital platforms work well by managing back end site databases, performance issues, security and that the server, application and database communicate with each other.

• Responsible for collaborating with business tribes to understand the needs and technical requirements before building a web application.

• Responsible for the server-side web application logic and integration with front-end codes

• Collaborate with Front End Developers to design more functional and cohesive codes to enhance user experience.

• Responsible for driving the application lifecycle with a key focus in coding and debugging of web applications based on feedback from testers and users.

• Compile and analyze data, process and codes to troubleshoot problems and identify areas for improvement.

B. Software Documentation

• Work closely with tribe and squad members to translate business requirements into technical design documents.

• Review and implement technical requirement documents by coding flowcharts, layouts, diagrams, charts, code comments and guides for the program.