Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Techcombank
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Techcombank

Lập trình viên Java

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Java Tại Techcombank

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Techcombank Tower, C5 D’Capitale, Tran Duy Hung, Cau Giay, Hanoi.

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Java Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

I. Key Accountabilities:
A. Software Development
• Responsible for ensuring that the bank's digital platforms work well by managing back end site databases, performance issues, security and that the server, application and database communicate with each other.
• Responsible for collaborating with business tribes to understand the needs and technical requirements before building a web application.
• Responsible for the server-side web application logic and integration with front-end codes
• Collaborate with Front End Developers to design more functional and cohesive codes to enhance user experience.
• Responsible for driving the application lifecycle with a key focus in coding and debugging of web applications based on feedback from testers and users.
• Compile and analyze data, process and codes to troubleshoot problems and identify areas for improvement.
B. Software Documentation
• Work closely with tribe and squad members to translate business requirements into technical design documents.
• Review and implement technical requirement documents by coding flowcharts, layouts, diagrams, charts, code comments and guides for the program.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Techcombank

Techcombank

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Head Office: 6 Quang Trung Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

