Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: CT Building – 56 Yen The, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, HCMC, Vietnam.

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Java Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities and Duties

• Participated in designing, building, and deploying back-end API services with Node.js.

• Integrate with front-end applications.

• Complete the assignments according to schedule.

• Continuously optimize and upgrade source code to ensure quality, stability, and safety.

• Proactive in researching and applying new technologies.

• Support and coordinate with other functions and departments.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 3 years of experience developing back-end Node.js.

• Proficient in JavaScript, TypeScript, and have a knowledge of Nest.js.

• Good working experience with Source/Version Control tools such as Git.

• Have experiences with NoSQL – MongoDB.

• High sense of responsibility, communication skills, and team spirit.

Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin