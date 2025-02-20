Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Mobile Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
- Hà Nội: 29 Lieu Giai, Ngoc Khanh, Ba Dinh Dist., Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Mobile Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
About Bosch Sensortec:
- Bosch Sensortec is the technology leader in MEMS-based sensing solutions for consumer electronics. Our innovative products are used in smartphones, wearables, AR/VR devices, smart homes, and IoT solutions.
- Learn more about our cutting-edge applications at Bosch Sensortec Website.
Job Description:
Roles & Responsibilities:
- Develop mobile applications for Bosch Sensortec products.
- Design intuitive user interfaces based on stakeholder requirements.
- Troubleshoot and resolve bugs or performance issues in mobile apps.
- Implement and enhance new app features.
- Integrate CI/CD pipelines as needed.
If you would like to apply for this job, please copy and paste the following URL into your browser: https://smrtr.io/nTvmF. The direct applications via that link will be prioritized.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
