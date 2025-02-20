Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Lập trình viên Mobile

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Mobile Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 29 Lieu Giai, Ngoc Khanh, Ba Dinh Dist., Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Mobile Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About Bosch Sensortec:
- Bosch Sensortec is the technology leader in MEMS-based sensing solutions for consumer electronics. Our innovative products are used in smartphones, wearables, AR/VR devices, smart homes, and IoT solutions.
- Learn more about our cutting-edge applications at Bosch Sensortec Website.
Job Description:
Roles & Responsibilities:
- Develop mobile applications for Bosch Sensortec products.
- Design intuitive user interfaces based on stakeholder requirements.
- Troubleshoot and resolve bugs or performance issues in mobile apps.
- Implement and enhance new app features.
- Integrate CI/CD pipelines as needed.
If you would like to apply for this job, please copy and paste the following URL into your browser: https://smrtr.io/nTvmF. The direct applications via that link will be prioritized.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Etown 2, 364 Cong Hoa street, ward 13, Tan Binh district, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-mobile-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job321508
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ BIEXCE
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ BIEXCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ BIEXCE
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 60 - 100 Triệu
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 01/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Truyền Thông MDC Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Truyền Thông MDC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Truyền Thông MDC Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần ICORP
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty cổ phần ICORP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần ICORP
Hạn nộp: 30/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm K&M Holdings
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile K&M Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
K&M Holdings
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ BIEXCE
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ BIEXCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ BIEXCE
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 60 - 100 Triệu
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 01/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Truyền Thông MDC Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Truyền Thông MDC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Truyền Thông MDC Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần ICORP
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty cổ phần ICORP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần ICORP
Hạn nộp: 30/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm K&M Holdings
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile K&M Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
K&M Holdings
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH FIMETECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 23 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH FIMETECH
15 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 23 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
20 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ EZCLOUD TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ EZCLOUD TOÀN CẦU
Tới 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty TNHH Digital Innovation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Digital Innovation
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN G-SUN GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN G-SUN GROUP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty cổ phần phần mềm REVOTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phần mềm REVOTECH
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty Đấu giá Hợp danh Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty Đấu giá Hợp danh Việt Nam
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH PHỤ TÙNG Ô TÔ VC PART làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 23 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHỤ TÙNG Ô TÔ VC PART
15 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTHINGLS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTHINGLS
Trên 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ VIỆT NAM
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ DFT Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ DFT Việt Nam
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WGHN HOLDING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WGHN HOLDING
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NETVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NETVIET
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG NAM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG NAM VIỆT
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CP GIẢI PHÁP THỜI TIẾT WEATHERPLUS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CP GIẢI PHÁP THỜI TIẾT WEATHERPLUS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ WIN WIN TEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1000 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ WIN WIN TEK
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ NETLINE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ NETLINE
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FOXAI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FOXAI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty cổ phần Misa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Misa
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty cổ phần XNK Đầu tư và Công nghệ HD Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần XNK Đầu tư và Công nghệ HD Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile K&M Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 USD K&M Holdings
15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile AD Recruit Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận AD Recruit Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 55 USD Navigos Search's Client
5 - 55 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm