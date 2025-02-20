Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About Bosch Sensortec:

- Bosch Sensortec is the technology leader in MEMS-based sensing solutions for consumer electronics. Our innovative products are used in smartphones, wearables, AR/VR devices, smart homes, and IoT solutions.

- Learn more about our cutting-edge applications at Bosch Sensortec Website.

Job Description:

Roles & Responsibilities:

- Develop mobile applications for Bosch Sensortec products.

- Design intuitive user interfaces based on stakeholder requirements.

- Troubleshoot and resolve bugs or performance issues in mobile apps.

- Implement and enhance new app features.

- Integrate CI/CD pipelines as needed.

If you would like to apply for this job, please copy and paste the following URL into your browser: https://smrtr.io/nTvmF. The direct applications via that link will be prioritized.