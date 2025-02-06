Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 209 Hoàng Văn Thụ,Hồ Chí Minh

Lập trình viên

Develop and maintain full-stack web applications using Angular and Node.js (Express.js, Nest,js).

Design and implement RESTful APIs and integrate with front-end applications.

Optimize application performance and scalability.

Collaborate with design teams to ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs, delivering an optimal user experience.

Thoroughly test your own code and ensure minimal bugs before releasing to QA.

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or a related field, with at least 1 year of experience in web development.

Proficiency in full-stack development, with expertise:

Front-end: HTML/CSS, JavaScript/TypeScript and Angular 15+.

Back-end: Node.js, with experience in Express or Nest.js frameworks.

Database: SQL skills, experience with Relational databases (MSSQL, MySQL) and NoSQL databases (MongoDB).

Experience with modern UI libraries such as Tailwind CSS, Ant Design (ng-zorro), or Angular Material.

Ability to design and implement RESTful APIs, server-side logic, database models, and microservices-base system.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Relevant skills and knowledge

Familiarity with integrating third-party APIs.

Experience implementing Spreadsheet-like features in web applications.

Experience implementing import/export functionality for various file formats (e.g., CSV, Excel, PDF).

Experience to write unit test.

Good to have knowledge of several of these technologies:

Message queue systems (e.g., Apache Kafka)

Caching (e.g., Redis)

Scheduler jobs and task automation

Docker/ container

Cloud platform (e.g AWS)

CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD

2-month probation period with full salary.

Performance review yearly.

Attractive salary, 13th and 14th month salaries are dependent on the company’s business performance.

Free coffee, tea, snacks, parking.

Leave:

+ 14 annual leave days.

+ 1 Birthday leave in birth month.

+ 2 days to work form home per month.

Personal career development plan.

Training necessary skillset under job requirements.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

