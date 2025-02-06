Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD

Lập trình viên

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD

Mức lương
10 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 209 Hoàng Văn Thụ,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu

Develop and maintain full-stack web applications using Angular and Node.js (Express.js, Nest,js).
Design and implement RESTful APIs and integrate with front-end applications.
Optimize application performance and scalability.
Collaborate with design teams to ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs, delivering an optimal user experience.
Thoroughly test your own code and ensure minimal bugs before releasing to QA.
Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or a related field, with at least 1 year of experience in web development.
Proficiency in full-stack development, with expertise:
Front-end: HTML/CSS, JavaScript/TypeScript and Angular 15+.
Back-end: Node.js, with experience in Express or Nest.js frameworks.
Database: SQL skills, experience with Relational databases (MSSQL, MySQL) and NoSQL databases (MongoDB).
Experience with modern UI libraries such as Tailwind CSS, Ant Design (ng-zorro), or Angular Material.
Ability to design and implement RESTful APIs, server-side logic, database models, and microservices-base system.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Relevant skills and knowledge
Familiarity with integrating third-party APIs.
Experience implementing Spreadsheet-like features in web applications.
Experience implementing import/export functionality for various file formats (e.g., CSV, Excel, PDF).
Experience to write unit test.
Good to have knowledge of several of these technologies:
Message queue systems (e.g., Apache Kafka)
Caching (e.g., Redis)
Scheduler jobs and task automation
Docker/ container
Cloud platform (e.g AWS)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

2-month probation period with full salary.
Performance review yearly.
Attractive salary, 13th and 14th month salaries are dependent on the company’s business performance.
Free coffee, tea, snacks, parking.
Leave:
+ 14 annual leave days.
+ 1 Birthday leave in birth month.
+ 2 days to work form home per month.
Personal career development plan.
Training necessary skillset under job requirements.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD

CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3A, 102 Nguyễn Đình Chính, Phường 15, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-thu-nhap-10-20-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job321806
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ NHA KHOA ATHENA
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ NHA KHOA ATHENA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ NHA KHOA ATHENA
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Dương Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Thương mại Trang thiết bị y tế AMB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh thiết bị y tế Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Thương mại Trang thiết bị y tế AMB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Thương mại Trang thiết bị y tế AMB
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẠI PHÁT
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẠI PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẠI PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần kỹ thuật và thương mại Vượng Phát
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần kỹ thuật và thương mại Vượng Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần kỹ thuật và thương mại Vượng Phát
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 34 Triệu Trusting Social
22 - 34 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH AI POWER làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH AI POWER
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
30 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần thương mại và chuyển phát nhanh Nội Bài - NETCO Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần thương mại và chuyển phát nhanh Nội Bài - NETCO Pro Company
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Goku Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Goku Việt Nam
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Bebank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 100 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Bebank
2 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Truyền Thông và Quảng Cáo Siêu Kinh Doanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu Công ty TNHH Truyền Thông và Quảng Cáo Siêu Kinh Doanh
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH UNITY IN DIVERSITY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH UNITY IN DIVERSITY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 27 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân
20 - 27 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân
25 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ IHOUZZ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ IHOUZZ
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Tổng Công Ty Xây Dựng Số 1 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tổng Công Ty Xây Dựng Số 1
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Bến Tre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Bến Tre
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
18 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân
10 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VGS
20 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH BMO INT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BMO INT
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Giải Pháp Kinh Doanh Multi - Intelligence làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Giải Pháp Kinh Doanh Multi - Intelligence
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Bệnh Viện Đa Khoa Quốc Tế S.I.S Cần Thơ- Chi Nhánh Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Y tế Việt Cường làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bệnh Viện Đa Khoa Quốc Tế S.I.S Cần Thơ- Chi Nhánh Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Y tế Việt Cường
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Liberty làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Liberty
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thương Tín (Vietbank) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thương Tín (Vietbank)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VINORSOFT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VINORSOFT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ phần Dược Phẩm Việt Hà làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ phần Dược Phẩm Việt Hà
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Tech Avenue Solutions Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Tech Avenue Solutions Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Tổng Công Ty Xây Dựng Số 1 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tổng Công Ty Xây Dựng Số 1
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm