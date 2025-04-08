Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 35 - 55 Triệu

Mức lương 35 - 55 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: - Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng, Quận Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 35 - 55 Triệu

- In charge of promoting and supporting Scrum by assisting everyone in understanding Scrum theory, practices, principles, and values.

- Check that the Scrum methodology is working appropriately.

- Coach the team on how to delight customers by utilizing Scrum processes and ideals.

- Motivate the scrum team to self-organize.

- To manage the product backlog, work closely with the Product Owner.

- As needed, facilitate Scrum events and other meetings, such as product backlog refinement, planning, daily scrum, sprint review, and sprint retrospective.

- Facilitate work completion without coercion, assignment, or dictation.

- Encourage debate, decision-making, and conflict resolution.

- Assist the team in minimizing and eliminating barriers.

- When possible, use a servant leadership approach to provide full support to the team.

- Assist the scrum team in reaching higher levels of scrum maturity.

Với Mức Lương 35 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Understanding of Scrum processes and artifacts.

- English: upper-intermediate/Good

- From 2 years of experience

- Experience in applying Full scrum

- Technical understanding of the software development process - design, development, testing, and deployment

- Excellent communication, teamwork, leadership, dispute resolution, and time management abilities are required.

- Knowledge of the team\'s technology that is applicable

- Analytical abilities are required to solve problems and remove obstructions.

- Mentoring, coaching, cooperating, and team building are all examples of strong interpersonal skills.

- A certified Scrum Master is an advantage.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Working time: Mon - Fri : 8:00 - 17:00 (Hybrid working - 1 day WFH & 4 days in office)

- Salary : up to 55M gross

- 13th - month bonus + Bonus for Performance

- Annual salary appraisal

- Vietnam Social Insurance (full salary)

- Premium health care (include familly)

- Annual Health Checkup

- 17+ days of paid leave per year;

- Annual Travel;

- Lunch allowance

- Annual health screening + Well-being allowance

- Training and education sponsorship

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

