Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 35 - 55 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/05/2025
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Mức lương
35 - 55 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng:

- Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng, Quận Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 35 - 55 Triệu

- In charge of promoting and supporting Scrum by assisting everyone in understanding Scrum theory, practices, principles, and values.
- Check that the Scrum methodology is working appropriately.
- Coach the team on how to delight customers by utilizing Scrum processes and ideals.
- Motivate the scrum team to self-organize.
- To manage the product backlog, work closely with the Product Owner.
- As needed, facilitate Scrum events and other meetings, such as product backlog refinement, planning, daily scrum, sprint review, and sprint retrospective.
- Facilitate work completion without coercion, assignment, or dictation.
- Encourage debate, decision-making, and conflict resolution.
- Assist the team in minimizing and eliminating barriers.
- When possible, use a servant leadership approach to provide full support to the team.
- Assist the scrum team in reaching higher levels of scrum maturity.

Với Mức Lương 35 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Understanding of Scrum processes and artifacts.
- English: upper-intermediate/Good
- From 2 years of experience
- Experience in applying Full scrum
- Technical understanding of the software development process - design, development, testing, and deployment
- Excellent communication, teamwork, leadership, dispute resolution, and time management abilities are required.
- Knowledge of the team\'s technology that is applicable
- Analytical abilities are required to solve problems and remove obstructions.
- Mentoring, coaching, cooperating, and team building are all examples of strong interpersonal skills.
- A certified Scrum Master is an advantage.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Working time: Mon - Fri : 8:00 - 17:00 (Hybrid working - 1 day WFH & 4 days in office)
- Salary : up to 55M gross
- 13th - month bonus + Bonus for Performance
- Annual salary appraisal
- Vietnam Social Insurance (full salary)
- Premium health care (include familly)
- Annual Health Checkup
- 17+ days of paid leave per year;
- Annual Travel;
- Lunch allowance
- Annual health screening + Well-being allowance
- Training and education sponsorship

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 57 Nguyễn Văn Giai, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

