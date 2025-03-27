Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: - 35 Thai Phien Street, Phuoc Ninh Ward, Hai Chau District, Danang, Vietnam, Quận Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Responsible for working as a Senior developer at ZIGExN VeNtura, you will play a critical role throughout our development lifecycle—from designing and developing to maintaining advanced web applications. By collaborating closely with team members, you’ll ensure our technology stack remains reliable, scalable, and innovative.

- This role is an opportunity to not only enhance your technical expertise but also make a meaningful impact on the company’s growth and success.



【Job description】(details)

- Analyze system requirements, and develop web applications.

- Ensure code quality, adhere to SOLID principles, apply design patterns, and optimize database performance.

- Coordinate with the Project Manager and Bridge SE to resolve issues.

- Coordinate with team members to resolve technical issues.

- Research and develop new technology related to the project.

- Mentor team members by sharing expertise, conducting code reviews, aligning strictly with coding standards, and suggesting best practices

- Help the team to detect and solve an issue as operating the whole system or in daily workflow

- Write technical documentation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from a college or university with a degree in Information Technology or Computer Science.

- Good communication in English (from Intermediate level)

- Minimum of 5 years of software development experience, with a focus on web applications technologies, work experience in Ruby on Rails framework.

- 3+years experience in working with Search Engine (Elasticsearch, Solr).

- Proficient in software engineering best practices throughout the development life cycle (coding standards, code reviews, version control, build processes, testing, operations, monitoring, etc.).

- Strong at SOLID principles, design patterns, and optimizing website performance.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 100% salary during the 2-month probation period

- 13th-month salary and performance-based bonuses

- 15–18 days of paid leave per year (after 1 year of service)

- Company-provided MacBook/Laptop for work

- Language learning support for both Japanese and English

- Performance reviews and salary evaluations twice a year

- Full gross salary for all insurance calculations

- Quarterly and annual performance awards

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

