Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổng Công Ty Truyền Hình Cáp Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổng Công Ty Truyền Hình Cáp Việt Nam
- Đà Nẵng:
- Tòa VTV8, 258 Bạch Đằng, Phước Ninh, Hải Châu, Quận Hải Châu
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
● Contribute to developing continuous delivery, automation, and building pipelines
to create an excellent experience for developers and customers
● Identify and develop opportunities to improve our processes and tools for
automation
● Learn new skills and help foster a continuous delivery and cloud-first mindset
● Manage your day-to-day workload and requests using agile practices as part of a
team and community
● Periodic after-hours on-call support is required with over-time
● Ability to travel occasionally (up to 10% of the year)
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
● Experience using Docker and container orchestration, such as Rancher,
OpenShift is a plus
● Knowledge of one or more of the following Vagrant, Ansible for infrastructure
provisioning.
● Knowledge of the source control and its related concepts (Gitlab/Git flow, Trunk
base, branches, etc.).
● Experience with CI/CD tools (such as Jenkins, Gitlab pipeline, ArgoCd)
● Familiarity with at least one programming language (Python, Bash, etc.).
● Knowledge of networking, firewalls, load balancers, high availability, etc..
● DevSecOps mindset with automation in mind.
● Good writing skills in English and the ability to conduct technical documents.
● Demonstrate good logical thinking and problem-solving skills.
● Be curious and have a self-learning attitude.
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổng Công Ty Truyền Hình Cáp Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Healthy care
Company trip, Happy Hour, B-day,…
1 8 days off/year
Business Bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổng Công Ty Truyền Hình Cáp Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
