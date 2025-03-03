Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổng Công Ty Truyền Hình Cáp Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: - Tòa VTV8, 258 Bạch Đằng, Phước Ninh, Hải Châu, Quận Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

● Contribute to developing continuous delivery, automation, and building pipelines

to create an excellent experience for developers and customers

● Identify and develop opportunities to improve our processes and tools for

automation

● Learn new skills and help foster a continuous delivery and cloud-first mindset

● Manage your day-to-day workload and requests using agile practices as part of a

team and community

● Periodic after-hours on-call support is required with over-time

● Ability to travel occasionally (up to 10% of the year)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● Experience in managing Linux operating systems

● Experience using Docker and container orchestration, such as Rancher,

OpenShift is a plus

● Knowledge of one or more of the following Vagrant, Ansible for infrastructure

provisioning.

● Knowledge of the source control and its related concepts (Gitlab/Git flow, Trunk

base, branches, etc.).

● Experience with CI/CD tools (such as Jenkins, Gitlab pipeline, ArgoCd)

● Familiarity with at least one programming language (Python, Bash, etc.).

● Knowledge of networking, firewalls, load balancers, high availability, etc..

● DevSecOps mindset with automation in mind.

● Good writing skills in English and the ability to conduct technical documents.

● Demonstrate good logical thinking and problem-solving skills.

● Be curious and have a self-learning attitude.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổng Công Ty Truyền Hình Cáp Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive Salary and Benefits

Healthy care

Company trip, Happy Hour, B-day,…

1 8 days off/year

1

8

days off/year

Business Bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổng Công Ty Truyền Hình Cáp Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin