Tuyển Lập trình viên CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KDDI VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: - Tầng 1, số 773 Ngô Quyền, Phường An Hải Bắc, Quận Sơn Trà, Thành phố Đà Nẵng, Việt Nam - KCN Long Đức, Xã Long Đức, Huyện Long Thành, Tỉnh Đồng Nai, Việt Nam - Số 67 - 69 Võ Nguyên Giáp, Phường Thảo Điền, Thành phố Thủ Đức, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Sơn Trà

-Support for customers who have maintenance contract with KDDI by phone, email, remote or onsite

-Support project manager about project matter and report, prepare WBS, manage vendor, time, cost, quality, change request and risk to make sure project finish on time.

- Involved in implementation:

- Managing vendor’s cabling work

- Network and security solutions and ensure troubleshooting, escalation and resolution of network and security incidents (Firewall, router, switch, Wi-Fi)

- PBX, PA (Public Address), Walkie-talkie

- Surveillance system, access control

- Server: on premise and cloud solution

- Virtualization: VMware, Hyper-V

- CCNA cert

-Backup and storage

-Email

-OA equipment such as PC, printer, Projector, Monitor, Conference...

- Graduated in information technology related field

- Strong at reporting by email, file, and telephone to managers in HCMC

- To challenge with this, you have more than 1 year of experience in this field of work

- Good English communication, Soft - skill to communicate well with customer and vendor

-Documentation skill

-Character:

-Punctual, reliable

-The person who can follow rules and procedures

-Motivated, good teamwork, management and trouble skills Willing to learn

-Familiarity with those products is an advantage: Cisco, Fortinet, Juniper, HPE,

DELL, Lenovo; NEC or Panasonic PBX; Microsoft

- Dynamic and professional working environment

-The salary and bonus policy are interesting

- Salary increases consideration 1 time/year.Good chance to study and develop career path stably.

- Enjoyable with benefit and policy according to labor law and special policy of company

- Working travel by company car or taxi

- Mobile phone allowance

- Skilled/Experienced engineer team in HCMC provides OJT and Training

- Company trip for all staff (except in pandemic situation)

