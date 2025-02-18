Tuyển Lập trình viên CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KDDI VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KDDI VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KDDI VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Lập trình viên

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KDDI VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng:

- Tầng 1, số 773 Ngô Quyền, Phường An Hải Bắc, Quận Sơn Trà, Thành phố Đà Nẵng, Việt Nam

- KCN Long Đức, Xã Long Đức, Huyện Long Thành, Tỉnh Đồng Nai, Việt Nam

- Số 67

- 69 Võ Nguyên Giáp, Phường Thảo Điền, Thành phố Thủ Đức, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Sơn Trà

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

-Support for customers who have maintenance contract with KDDI by phone, email, remote or onsite
-Support project manager about project matter and report, prepare WBS, manage vendor, time, cost, quality, change request and risk to make sure project finish on time.
- Involved in implementation:
- Managing vendor’s cabling work
- Network and security solutions and ensure troubleshooting, escalation and resolution of network and security incidents (Firewall, router, switch, Wi-Fi)
- PBX, PA (Public Address), Walkie-talkie
- Surveillance system, access control
- Server: on premise and cloud solution
- Virtualization: VMware, Hyper-V
- CCNA cert
-Backup and storage
-Email
-OA equipment such as PC, printer, Projector, Monitor, Conference...
-Report on the work to managers and sale PIC in HCMCYêu cầu ứng viên *

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated in information technology related field
- Strong at reporting by email, file, and telephone to managers in HCMC
- To challenge with this, you have more than 1 year of experience in this field of work
- Good English communication, Soft - skill to communicate well with customer and vendor
-Documentation skill
-Character:
-Punctual, reliable
-The person who can follow rules and procedures
-Motivated, good teamwork, management and trouble skills Willing to learn
-Familiarity with those products is an advantage: Cisco, Fortinet, Juniper, HPE,
DELL, Lenovo; NEC or Panasonic PBX; Microsoft

Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KDDI VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Dynamic and professional working environment
-The salary and bonus policy are interesting
- Salary increases consideration 1 time/year.Good chance to study and develop career path stably.
- Enjoyable with benefit and policy according to labor law and special policy of company
- Working travel by company car or taxi
- Mobile phone allowance
- Skilled/Experienced engineer team in HCMC provides OJT and Training
- Company trip for all staff (except in pandemic situation)
Range 10.000.000 -15.000.000 gross / tháng

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KDDI VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KDDI VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KDDI VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 67-69 Võ Nguyên Giáp, Phường Thảo Điền, Thành phố Thủ Đức, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

