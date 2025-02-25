Tuyển Lập trình viên Văn Phòng Đại Diên Karma Developments PTE.LTD.tại Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Văn Phòng Đại Diên Karma Developments PTE.LTD.tại Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/03/2025
Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diên Karma Developments PTE.LTD.tại Việt Nam

Mức lương
Đến 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng:

- 40

- 42 An Thượng 01, Mỹ An,Đà Nẵng

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

Search for, develop, and maintain relationships with customers.
Represent Karma Group to introduce the company’s tourism products: Resorts, Tours, Membership Club, etc.
Develop and implement strategies to approach potential customers.
Schedule appointments with clients.
Report results to the department head/supervisor.
Work with foreign specialists.

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: No university degree required.
Experience: No prior experience required. Experience in the tourism/hospitality industry is a plus.
Language: Good communication in English.

Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diên Karma Developments PTE.LTD.tại Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Basic Salary + Commissions up to 20M VND after training
Social Insurance
Career Development opportunities
Karma Group Onboarding Training

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diên Karma Developments PTE.LTD.tại Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 172 Nguyễn Duy Hiệu, Phường Cẩm Châu, Tp.Hội An, Quảng Nam

