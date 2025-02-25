Tuyển Lập trình viên Văn Phòng Đại Diên Karma Developments PTE.LTD.tại Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: - 40 - 42 An Thượng 01, Mỹ An,Đà Nẵng

Lập trình viên

Search for, develop, and maintain relationships with customers.

Represent Karma Group to introduce the company’s tourism products: Resorts, Tours, Membership Club, etc.

Develop and implement strategies to approach potential customers.

Schedule appointments with clients.

Report results to the department head/supervisor.

Work with foreign specialists.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Education: No university degree required.

Experience: No prior experience required. Experience in the tourism/hospitality industry is a plus.

Language: Good communication in English.

Được Hưởng Những Gì

Basic Salary + Commissions up to 20M VND after training

Social Insurance

Career Development opportunities

Karma Group Onboarding Training

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

