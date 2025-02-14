Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH FOODCONNECTION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 45 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH FOODCONNECTION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 45 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH FOODCONNECTION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH FOODCONNECTION

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FOODCONNECTION

Mức lương
Đến 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Đến 45 Triệu

Design, develop and maintain backend services and APIs
Design and optimize database architecture and queries
Write clean, maintainable and well-documented code
Implement security best practices and data protection measures
Monitor and optimize system performance
Handle system scaling and high availability
Collaborate with frontend team for API integration
Participate in code reviews and technical discussions

Với Mức Lương Đến 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong experience in backend development with Nodejs or PHP
Solid understanding of RESTful APIs and GraphQL
Proficient in working with MySQL and database optimization
Experience with Docker containers and CI/CD pipelines
Knowledge of version control systems (Git)
Understanding of system design principles
Basic knowledge of cloud services (AWS, Firebase)
5+ year experience in Software Development
Plus +
Technical Skills:
Knowledge of caching mechanisms (Redis)
Scripting abilities (Python, Shell)
Understanding of networking and security protocols
Experience with monitoring and logging tools
Knowledge of other frameworks (Laravel, NestJS)
System & Management:
Cloud/Security certifications
System administration experience
Project management experience
Agile/Scrum certification
Business analysis and process modeling skills
Performance optimization and scalability experience

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FOODCONNECTION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Car parking & petrol allowance: 460,000 VND/month
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance based on 100% salary
24/7 accident insurance for employees
Annual health check
Evaluation of salary increase: 2 times/year
13th month salary
Award for Best staff of the year
Annual company trip
Company party every month/time
Activities Team Building, Football, Badminton...
Other attractive benefits such as: seniority allowance, birthday, marriage...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FOODCONNECTION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH FOODCONNECTION

CÔNG TY TNHH FOODCONNECTION

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà EBM, 683-685 Điện Biên Phủ, P.25, Q.Bình Thạnh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

