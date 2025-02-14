Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH FOODCONNECTION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 45 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Đến 45 Triệu

Design, develop and maintain backend services and APIs

Design and optimize database architecture and queries

Write clean, maintainable and well-documented code

Implement security best practices and data protection measures

Monitor and optimize system performance

Handle system scaling and high availability

Collaborate with frontend team for API integration

Participate in code reviews and technical discussions

Với Mức Lương Đến 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong experience in backend development with Nodejs or PHP

Solid understanding of RESTful APIs and GraphQL

Proficient in working with MySQL and database optimization

Experience with Docker containers and CI/CD pipelines

Knowledge of version control systems (Git)

Understanding of system design principles

Basic knowledge of cloud services (AWS, Firebase)

5+ year experience in Software Development

Plus +

Technical Skills:

Knowledge of caching mechanisms (Redis)

Scripting abilities (Python, Shell)

Understanding of networking and security protocols

Experience with monitoring and logging tools

Knowledge of other frameworks (Laravel, NestJS)

System & Management:

Cloud/Security certifications

System administration experience

Project management experience

Agile/Scrum certification

Business analysis and process modeling skills

Performance optimization and scalability experience

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FOODCONNECTION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Car parking & petrol allowance: 460,000 VND/month

Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance based on 100% salary

24/7 accident insurance for employees

Annual health check

Evaluation of salary increase: 2 times/year

13th month salary

Award for Best staff of the year

Annual company trip

Company party every month/time

Activities Team Building, Football, Badminton...

Other attractive benefits such as: seniority allowance, birthday, marriage...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FOODCONNECTION

