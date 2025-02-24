Tuyển Market Research Oberon Design làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 1,050 - 1,850 USD

Tuyển Market Research Oberon Design làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 1,050 - 1,850 USD

Oberon Design
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/02/2025
Oberon Design

Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Oberon Design

Mức lương
1,050 - 1,850 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Parkview Tower, No. 5A Huu Nghi Avenue, Vietnam

- Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP I), Binh Hoa Ward, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 1,050 - 1,850 USD

Job Summary:
The Sourcing Specialist will be responsible for identifying and managing suppliers to ensure the timely and cost-effective acquisition of materials and services required by the company. This role requires negotiation skills, supplier relationship management, and the ability to monitor and improve procurement processes.
Responsibilities:
1. Supplier Management & Negotiation
Supplier Management & Negotiation
- Research and select high-quality suppliers based on price, delivery time, and product standards.
high-quality suppliers
- Negotiate contracts and establish favorable terms to optimize cost and efficiency.
Negotiate contracts
- Maintain strong supplier relationships and ensure long-term cooperation.
supplier relationships
2. Procurement & Cost Optimization
- Track and analyze sourcing performance to identify cost-saving opportunities.
sourcing performance
cost-saving opportunities
- Work with internal teams to align procurement strategies with business goals.
align procurement strategies
- Monitor market trends, pricing fluctuations, and risk factors in the supply chain.
market trends, pricing fluctuations, and risk factors
3. Quality Control & Coordination
- Ensure supplier products meet quality standards and company requirements.
meet quality standards
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to improve sourcing processes.
improve sourcing processes
- Regularly meet with the US & China offices via Zoom to discuss procurement strategies.
meet with the US & China offices via Zoom

Với Mức Lương 1,050 - 1,850 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Oberon Design Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Oberon Design

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Oberon Design

Oberon Design

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 3rd Floor, Business Center, 258 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

