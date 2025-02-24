Tuyển Market Research Oberon Design làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 1,050 - 1,850 USD

Job Summary:

The Sourcing Specialist will be responsible for identifying and managing suppliers to ensure the timely and cost-effective acquisition of materials and services required by the company. This role requires negotiation skills, supplier relationship management, and the ability to monitor and improve procurement processes.

Responsibilities:

1. Supplier Management & Negotiation

- Research and select high-quality suppliers based on price, delivery time, and product standards.

- Negotiate contracts and establish favorable terms to optimize cost and efficiency.

- Maintain strong supplier relationships and ensure long-term cooperation.

2. Procurement & Cost Optimization

- Track and analyze sourcing performance to identify cost-saving opportunities.

- Work with internal teams to align procurement strategies with business goals.

- Monitor market trends, pricing fluctuations, and risk factors in the supply chain.

3. Quality Control & Coordination

- Ensure supplier products meet quality standards and company requirements.

- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to improve sourcing processes.

- Regularly meet with the US & China offices via Zoom to discuss procurement strategies.

meet with the US & China offices via Zoom