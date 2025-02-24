Tuyển Market Research Oberon Design làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 1,050 - 1,850 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Oberon Design
- Bình Dương: Parkview Tower, No. 5A Huu Nghi Avenue, Vietnam
- Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP I), Binh Hoa Ward, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 1,050 - 1,850 USD
Job Summary:
The Sourcing Specialist will be responsible for identifying and managing suppliers to ensure the timely and cost-effective acquisition of materials and services required by the company. This role requires negotiation skills, supplier relationship management, and the ability to monitor and improve procurement processes.
Responsibilities:
1. Supplier Management & Negotiation
Supplier Management & Negotiation
- Research and select high-quality suppliers based on price, delivery time, and product standards.
high-quality suppliers
- Negotiate contracts and establish favorable terms to optimize cost and efficiency.
Negotiate contracts
- Maintain strong supplier relationships and ensure long-term cooperation.
supplier relationships
2. Procurement & Cost Optimization
- Track and analyze sourcing performance to identify cost-saving opportunities.
sourcing performance
cost-saving opportunities
- Work with internal teams to align procurement strategies with business goals.
align procurement strategies
- Monitor market trends, pricing fluctuations, and risk factors in the supply chain.
market trends, pricing fluctuations, and risk factors
3. Quality Control & Coordination
- Ensure supplier products meet quality standards and company requirements.
meet quality standards
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to improve sourcing processes.
improve sourcing processes
- Regularly meet with the US & China offices via Zoom to discuss procurement strategies.
meet with the US & China offices via Zoom
Với Mức Lương 1,050 - 1,850 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Oberon Design Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Oberon Design
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI