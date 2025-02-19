Tuyển Market Research Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

Tuyển Market Research Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit

Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit

Mức lương
500 - 700 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 222 Đường Trần Duy Hưng, Trung Hoà, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD

Coordinating with relevant departments (Legal, Project, Operations, Leasing, etc.) to compile the necessary documents in accordance with the company’s procedures.
Managing leasing-related documents, including offer letters, customer code registration, deposits, lease agreements, amendments, and termination agreements, after finalizing lease terms with tenants.
Following up with tenants and mall operations management regarding lease agreements and leased locations, including monitoring tenant payments.
Providing periodic and ad-hoc reports on work performance to management.
Carrying out additional tasks as assigned by management.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: College or University
Seniority: 2 - 3 years of experience
Language: English
Office Skills: Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
Attitude: Strong sense of responsibility, good organizational skills, and excellent communication skills
Tại Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit

Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 163 Phan Đăng Lưu Phường 1 Quận Phú Nhuận

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

