Tuyển Market Research Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

Coordinating with relevant departments (Legal, Project, Operations, Leasing, etc.) to compile the necessary documents in accordance with the company’s procedures.

Coordinating with relevant departments

Managing leasing-related documents, including offer letters, customer code registration, deposits, lease agreements, amendments, and termination agreements, after finalizing lease terms with tenants.

Managing leasing-related documents

Following up with tenants and mall operations management regarding lease agreements and leased locations, including monitoring tenant payments.

Following up with tenants and mall operations management

Providing periodic and ad-hoc reports on work performance to management.

Providing periodic and ad-hoc reports

Carrying out additional tasks as assigned by management.

Carrying out additional tasks