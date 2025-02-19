Tuyển Market Research Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit
- Hà Nội: 222 Đường Trần Duy Hưng, Trung Hoà, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD
Coordinating with relevant departments (Legal, Project, Operations, Leasing, etc.) to compile the necessary documents in accordance with the company’s procedures.
Managing leasing-related documents, including offer letters, customer code registration, deposits, lease agreements, amendments, and termination agreements, after finalizing lease terms with tenants.
Following up with tenants and mall operations management regarding lease agreements and leased locations, including monitoring tenant payments.
Providing periodic and ad-hoc reports on work performance to management.
Carrying out additional tasks as assigned by management.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Education:
Seniority: 2 - 3 years of experience
Language: English
Office Skills: Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
Attitude: Strong sense of responsibility, good organizational skills, and excellent communication skills
Tại Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
