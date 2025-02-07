Tuyển Market Research Fresh Studio Innovations Asia Ltd. làm việc tại Gia Lai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Summary of responsibilities

This position will provide knowledge and agricultural technologies to corn farmers to enhance the performance of their corn production. Responsibilities of this position are to implement Research and Development (R&D) activities, such as trials, data collection and training of farmers related to the production and post-harvest handling of corn intended for animal feed production.

Responsibilities

- Agricultural extension and knowledge development:

- Data collection form farmers and other parties involved in a corn supply chain

- Setup and monitor trials related to corn production and drying of corn

- Provide technical support to corn farmers and farmer groups

- Develop and provide training to corn farmers and farmer groups

- Arrange field days to share new knowledge and technologies to local corn farmers and other interested persons

- Support any other assigned activities

Value chain analysis & value chain development:

- Mapping of current corn supply chain