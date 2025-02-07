Tuyển Market Research Fresh Studio Innovations Asia Ltd. làm việc tại Gia Lai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Fresh Studio Innovations Asia Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Fresh Studio Innovations Asia Ltd.

Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Fresh Studio Innovations Asia Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Gia Lai: Pleiku and surroundings

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Summary of responsibilities
This position will provide knowledge and agricultural technologies to corn farmers to enhance the performance of their corn production. Responsibilities of this position are to implement Research and Development (R&D) activities, such as trials, data collection and training of farmers related to the production and post-harvest handling of corn intended for animal feed production.
Responsibilities
- Agricultural extension and knowledge development:
- Data collection form farmers and other parties involved in a corn supply chain
- Setup and monitor trials related to corn production and drying of corn
- Provide technical support to corn farmers and farmer groups
- Develop and provide training to corn farmers and farmer groups
- Arrange field days to share new knowledge and technologies to local corn farmers and other interested persons
- Support any other assigned activities
Value chain analysis & value chain development:
- Mapping of current corn supply chain

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Fresh Studio Innovations Asia Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fresh Studio Innovations Asia Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Fresh Studio Innovations Asia Ltd.

Fresh Studio Innovations Asia Ltd.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 86 Cao Trieu Phat, Tan Phong Ward, District 7, HCM city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

