Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội: Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES/TRÁCH NHIỆM CHÍNH:
1. Oversee and manage office supplies, equipment, and facility maintenance
2. Ensure the office is organized, functional, and complies with health and safety regulations
• Coordinate with service providers, including cleaners, technicians, and suppliers and manage office procurement
3. Procedures
4. Manage and maintain office filing systems, both electronic and paper
5.• Handle immigration procedures (visas, work permits, temporary residence cards (TRC), and other related living necessities)
6. Handle general correspondence, including emails, letters, and phone calls
7. Schedule meetings, appointments, and travel arrangements for staff as needed
8. Assist in planning and organizing company events, meetings, and conferences
9.• Handle administrative tasks related to HR, such as managing employee timesheet and assisting in onboarding processes
10. Make the routine & ad-hoc reports as needed.
11. Other as assigned
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Company Policy
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI