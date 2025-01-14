Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM

Marketing Director

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES/TRÁCH NHIỆM CHÍNH:
1. Oversee and manage office supplies, equipment, and facility maintenance
2. Ensure the office is organized, functional, and complies with health and safety regulations
• Coordinate with service providers, including cleaners, technicians, and suppliers and manage office procurement
3. Procedures
4. Manage and maintain office filing systems, both electronic and paper
5.• Handle immigration procedures (visas, work permits, temporary residence cards (TRC), and other related living necessities)
6. Handle general correspondence, including emails, letters, and phone calls
7. Schedule meetings, appointments, and travel arrangements for staff as needed
8. Assist in planning and organizing company events, meetings, and conferences
9.• Handle administrative tasks related to HR, such as managing employee timesheet and assisting in onboarding processes
10. Make the routine & ad-hoc reports as needed.
11. Other as assigned

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Company Policy

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

