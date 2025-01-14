Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES/TRÁCH NHIỆM CHÍNH:

1. Oversee and manage office supplies, equipment, and facility maintenance

2. Ensure the office is organized, functional, and complies with health and safety regulations

• Coordinate with service providers, including cleaners, technicians, and suppliers and manage office procurement

3. Procedures

4. Manage and maintain office filing systems, both electronic and paper

5.• Handle immigration procedures (visas, work permits, temporary residence cards (TRC), and other related living necessities)

6. Handle general correspondence, including emails, letters, and phone calls

7. Schedule meetings, appointments, and travel arrangements for staff as needed

8. Assist in planning and organizing company events, meetings, and conferences

9.• Handle administrative tasks related to HR, such as managing employee timesheet and assisting in onboarding processes

10. Make the routine & ad-hoc reports as needed.

11. Other as assigned