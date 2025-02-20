Tuyển Marketing Director NagaWorld Limited làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Quốc tế: Samdech Techo, Hun Sen Park, Phnom Penh, 12301, Kingdom of Cambodia.

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Company: NagaWorld Limited

Job summary:

The Cashew Nut Operations Director will be in charge of all aspects including selection of Cashew seed, land preparation/selection, Cashew nut processing and production, daily operations, manpower management, quality control, cost efficiencies, safety measurements, raw material planning & any other responsibilities which is necessary.

The Cashew Nut Operations Director

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture or Business Management or Preservation and Processing of Agricultural Products/Food or equivalent education required

• Minimum 10 years experience in the related field with at least 5 years holding management role in the Cashew Nut factory or production

• Knowledge of production management and operation as well land preparation of the Cashew plant

• Knowledge of preservation of agricultural products

• In-depth knowledge of cashew production, trade and processing

• Experienced in Vietnam, Cambodia or in other SEA market

Tại NagaWorld Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

