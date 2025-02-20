Tuyển Marketing Director NagaWorld Limited làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Marketing Director NagaWorld Limited làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

NagaWorld Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
NagaWorld Limited

Marketing Director

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại NagaWorld Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quốc tế: Samdech Techo, Hun Sen Park, Phnom Penh, 12301, Kingdom of Cambodia.

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Company: NagaWorld Limited
Job summary:
The Cashew Nut Operations Director will be in charge of all aspects including selection of Cashew seed, land preparation/selection, Cashew nut processing and production, daily operations, manpower management, quality control, cost efficiencies, safety measurements, raw material planning & any other responsibilities which is necessary.
The Cashew Nut Operations Director

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture or Business Management or Preservation and Processing of Agricultural Products/Food or equivalent education required
• Minimum 10 years experience in the related field with at least 5 years holding management role in the Cashew Nut factory or production
• Knowledge of production management and operation as well land preparation of the Cashew plant
• Knowledge of preservation of agricultural products
• In-depth knowledge of cashew production, trade and processing
• Experienced in Vietnam, Cambodia or in other SEA market

Tại NagaWorld Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NagaWorld Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

NagaWorld Limited

NagaWorld Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Samdech Techo, Hun Sen Park, Phnom Penh, 12301, Kingdom of Cambodia.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-marketing-director-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-quoc-te-job315957
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Techcombank
Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Techcombank
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Techcombank
Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Techcombank
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm YOLA Education
Tuyển Marketing Director YOLA Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
YOLA Education
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Marketing Director Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Marketing Director Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 85 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 35 - 85 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 80 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Hạn nộp: 10/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Viettel Burundi – Công Ty Con Của Tập Đoàn Viettel Tại Cộng Hoà Burundi
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công Ty Viettel Burundi – Công Ty Con Của Tập Đoàn Viettel Tại Cộng Hoà Burundi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD
Công Ty Viettel Burundi – Công Ty Con Của Tập Đoàn Viettel Tại Cộng Hoà Burundi
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Quốc tế Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Techcombank
Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Techcombank
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Techcombank
Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Techcombank
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm YOLA Education
Tuyển Marketing Director YOLA Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
YOLA Education
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Marketing Director Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Marketing Director Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 85 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 35 - 85 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 80 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Hạn nộp: 10/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,000 - 4,000 USD Navigos Search
2,000 - 4,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director NagaWorld Limited làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận NagaWorld Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director GSM làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Đến 7,000 USD GSM
Tới 7,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm