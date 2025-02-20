Tuyển Marketing Director NagaWorld Limited làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại NagaWorld Limited
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Quốc tế: Samdech Techo, Hun Sen Park, Phnom Penh, 12301, Kingdom of Cambodia.
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Company: NagaWorld Limited
Job summary:
The Cashew Nut Operations Director will be in charge of all aspects including selection of Cashew seed, land preparation/selection, Cashew nut processing and production, daily operations, manpower management, quality control, cost efficiencies, safety measurements, raw material planning & any other responsibilities which is necessary.
The Cashew Nut Operations Director
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture or Business Management or Preservation and Processing of Agricultural Products/Food or equivalent education required
• Minimum 10 years experience in the related field with at least 5 years holding management role in the Cashew Nut factory or production
• Knowledge of production management and operation as well land preparation of the Cashew plant
• Knowledge of preservation of agricultural products
• In-depth knowledge of cashew production, trade and processing
• Experienced in Vietnam, Cambodia or in other SEA market
• Minimum 10 years experience in the related field with at least 5 years holding management role in the Cashew Nut factory or production
• Knowledge of production management and operation as well land preparation of the Cashew plant
• Knowledge of preservation of agricultural products
• In-depth knowledge of cashew production, trade and processing
• Experienced in Vietnam, Cambodia or in other SEA market
Tại NagaWorld Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Xem thêm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NagaWorld Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI