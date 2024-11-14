Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FUNDIIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Toà nhà Lottery, 77 Trần Nhân Tôn, Phường 9, Quận 5, Quận 5

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Growth Marketing Specialist is responsible for driving user acquisition, engagement, and retention through innovative growth strategies.

What you will do:

1. Growth Strategy Development:

Develop and execute innovative growth hacking strategies to rapidly increase user acquisition and engagement.

Identify and prioritize growth opportunities by analyzing market trends, user behavior, and competitor activities.

Execute marketing automation campaigns based on customer personas.

Engage customers across all touch points including web/app push notifications, ZNS, SMS, email, and Facebook ads.

2. Campaign Collaboration and Content Creation:

Collaborate with the marketing team to create compelling campaigns and content tailored to target customer segments.

Drive engagement and conversions through well-crafted marketing flows.

3. A/B Testing and Optimization:

Implement and manage A/B testing activities to improve conversion rates and overall campaign effectiveness.

Continuously optimize campaigns based on test results and performance data.

4. Analytics and Reporting:

Utilize data analytics tools to track and analyze the performance of growth initiatives, providing insights and recommendations for improvement.

Prepare regular reports on user metrics, campaign performance, and growth KPIs. (weekly/monthly)

Use data-driven insights to continuously optimize and scale growth strategies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field.

2+ years of experience in growth marketing or digital marketing.

Experience with CDP such as: Insider, MoEngage, ...

Strong analytical skills and a data-driven mindset.

Experience with A/B testing and conversion rate optimization.

Proficiency in using analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics, Mixpanel, ...) and marketing platforms (e.g., Google Ads, Facebook Ads).

Ability to create meaningful reports using tools like Looker Studio, Metabase and knowledge of SQL is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FUNDIIN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

At Fundiin, we believe in fostering a dynamic work environment that encourages personal and professional growth.

Empowerment and Growth:

We offer great autonomy, freedom to make decisions, room to take risks and learn from mistakes.

Get involved from the ground up in creating and developing new products, leading teams, working on innovative projects, and gaining visibility within the industry.

Competitive Benefits:

Enjoy a robust benefits package, including meaningful ESOP options.

Access our premium health care program and annual health checkup.

Receive a budget of 2,400,000 VND per year for professional development.

Take advantage of device allowances or financing options covering up to 50% of new device purchases.

Engaging Work Environment:

Participate in our monthly Town Hall meetings and collaborative sharing sessions.

15 days of annual leave to recharge and pursue personal interests, plus an extra day for every 3 years of service.

Join biannual team-building trips for bonding and connections.

Enjoy free daily drinks and weekly TGIF snacks and beverages.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FUNDIIN

