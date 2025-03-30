Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ TÀI CHÍNH NEW ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 750 - 2 USD

Mức lương 750 - 2 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 19 Đinh Bộ Lĩnh, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 750 - 2 USD

Develop and implement digital marketing strategies across platforms (Facebook, Google, TikTok, LinkedIn, etc.).

Manage and optimize the performance of paid advertising campaigns (PPC, display ads, social media ads) to achieve the highest ROI.

Conduct keyword research and optimize content for SEO & SEM.

Analyze campaign performance using tools like Google Analytics, Meta Business Suite, and other tracking platforms.

Collaborate with the creative team to develop engaging content (banners, videos, landing pages, etc.).

Manage social media channels, monitor engagement levels, and implement content strategies.

Analyze market trends, target audiences, and digital trends to develop appropriate marketing plans.

Ensure marketing campaigns align with brand messaging and meet target audience needs.

Stay updated on the latest digital marketing trends to enhance work efficiency.

Với Mức Lương 750 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s degree in Marketing, Digital Marketing, or a related field.

At least 3 years of experience in Digital Marketing or Performance Marketing.

Proficiency in running advertisements on platforms such as Facebook Ads, Google Ads, TikTok Ads, etc.

Experience with SEO, SEM, and web analytics tools (Google Analytics, Search Console).

Strong data analysis skills with the ability to optimize campaign performance.

Preferably experienced in using marketing automation tools (HubSpot, Mailchimp, etc.).

Proficient in reading and writing English.

Creative, good communication skills, and a strong team player.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ TÀI CHÍNH NEW ASIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable.

Provided with necessary work equipment.

In-depth training in the financial sector.

High promotion opportunities.

Weekly bubble tea treats.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ TÀI CHÍNH NEW ASIA

