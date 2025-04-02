Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AMENO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 290 An Dương Vương, P4, Quận 5, Quận 5

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu

Assist in creating and running User Acquisition (UA) and advertising campaigns on platforms like Google Ads, Facebook Ads, etc.

Monitor and analyze the effectiveness of campaigns and suggest improvements for optimization.

Help with research to generate ideas and insights for creative content with the creative team.

Assist in App Store Optimization to improve discoverability.

Collaborate with different teams to support the overall marketing strategy.

Assist in analyzing product performance and market trends to optimize profitability.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Freshers are encouraged to apply; 0-6 months of experience in user acquisition or digital marketing will be considered a plus.

Interest or basic understanding of running ad campaigns on platforms like Google Ads or Facebook Ads.

Familiarity with tracking tools such as Google Analytics, Appsflyer, or Adjust is a plus, but not required.

Basic knowledge or interest in market research tools like Data.ai, SensorTower, etc., is a plus.

Proactive, eager to learn, and highly responsible.

Proficiency in English is an advantage.

A willingness to learn and adapt in a fast-paced environment.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AMENO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AMENO

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin