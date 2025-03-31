Tuyển Digital Marketing Sudwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Sudwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Find new customers and applications for our products in Vietnam and in South East Asia
• Develop supply chain cooperations with manufactures and brands in Vietnam and South Asia by promoting our Vietnamese spinning mill Dalat Worsted Spinning (DWS) and our dyehouse Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile (NDT)
• You are in close contact with local and foreign brands, merchandisers and retailers
• Help customers to introduce Wool yarns into their collection/production
• Promote Südwolle Group ‘s Innovation and sustainability solutions
• Interact with the brands\' liaison offices in Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi
• Be the link between Global Sales Managers/Segment Directors and customers
• Support our Vietnam organization and coordinate/solve internal supply chain issues such as production planning and claims management
• Look into ways to expand the Südwolle Group business for other Asian nations and close neighbors (South East Asia)
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• You bring good listening skills and the ability to prioritize the tasks
Tại Sudwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sudwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan
