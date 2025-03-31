Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance)
- Hồ Chí Minh: 277B Cách mạng tháng 08, Phường 12, Quận 10, TP HC
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Product Strategy & Roadmap
• Define and manage the product vision, strategy, and roadmap, ensuring alignment with business goals.
• Continuously evaluate market trends, customer feedback, and competition to enhance platform capabilities.
• Build business cases for new features and improvements.
Stakeholder Collaboration
• Work with partners and internal teams to gather requirements and turn them into actionable plans.
• Lead vendor and stakeholder coordination to ensure timely execution.
Product Development & Execution
• Partner with engineering teams to drive feature development, ensure timely delivery, and resolve roadblocks.
• Collaborate with UI/UX designers to create intuitive platform experiences.
• Define user stories, acceptance criteria, and manage the product backlog.
• Develop test cases, conduct user testing, and refine the platform based on feedback.
Compliance & Risk Management
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
