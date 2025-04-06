Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Sakura Beauty Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 242 - 244 Hai Bà Trưng, Phường Tân Định, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and implement SEO & Performance Marketing strategies to increase brand awareness and drive conversions.

Execute and optimize paid ad campaigns across Google Ads, Facebook Ads, TikTok Ads, and LinkedIn Ads.

Conduct keyword research, technical SEO audits, and link-building strategies to improve website ranking.

Monitor and analyze CPC, CTR, CPM, CPA, and other performance indicators for ad campaigns.

Optimize website structure, content, metadata, and UX to enhance organic search performance.

Work closely with the Content & Design teams to create engaging marketing materials.

Utilize Google Analytics, Google Search Console, Ahrefs, SEMrush, and other tools for tracking and reporting.

Stay updated with the latest SEO algorithms, PPC trends, and digital marketing innovations.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 1-2 years of experience in SEO or Paid Ads (Performance Marketing).

Strong analytical skills and ability to interpret data-driven insights.

Proficiency in Google Ads, Facebook Ads, TikTok Ads, and other advertising platforms.

Hands-on experience with SEO tools (Google Analytics, Ahrefs, SEMrush, Screaming Frog, etc.).

Knowledge of Google Tag Manager, Pixel Tracking, and UTM tracking is a plus.

Ability to think strategically, execute efficiently, and adapt to changing digital trends.

Tại Công ty TNHH Sakura Beauty Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary based on experience and performance.

Opportunities to attend advanced training in cosmeceuticals and marketing.

Dynamic, creative, and professional working environment in a fast-growing industry.

Team building, company trips, and internal company events.

Bonuses for holidays and special occasions: Including Happy New Year (Tet), April 30, International Labor Day Sep 2, 13th-month salary, seniority rewards, birthday gifts, wedding gifts, etc.

Monthly allowances: Parking support.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Sakura Beauty Việt Nam

